State and local officials, telecom leaders and advocates for high-speed Internet gathered at Keene State’s Alumni Center on Wednesday morning to connect with Sen. Maggie Hassan and Jessica Rosenworcel, chairwoman of the Federal Communications Commission.
At the public meeting, the group of 10 officials and advocates reviewed the state’s efforts to expand the reach of broadband and fiber optic Internet to underserved communities and residents.
The effects of the $1 trillion 2021 bipartisan infrastructure bill on growth of broadband services were central to the discussion.
The law earmarked $65 billion to increase affordable, high-speed Internet access throughout the country and another $42 billion through a grant program Broadband Equity Access and Deployment (BEAD).
Hassan recognized that the bill passed the U.S. Senate nearly two years ago on Aug. 10, 2021, when senators voted 69-30 in favor of the legislation.
She’s since secured $122 million for broadband infrastructure improvements from the U.S. Treasury’s Capital Projects Fund — supported by money from the American Rescue Plan Act — and New Hampshire received $196.6 million through the BEAD.
The N.H. Department of Business and Economic Affairs (DBEA) was a beneficiary of the infrastructure bill and of the CARES Act— a $2.2 trillion pandemic-era federal economic assistance package Congress passed in 2020.
The department used $30 million from CARES Act funds to provide broadband access to 4,500 residents without existing connection, according to Matt Conserva, broadband program manager for DBEA.
“If we jump into capital private funds, $122 million came to New Hampshire, and we were one of the first states to be approved by the U.S. Treasury for a plan which was $50 million for a [request for proposal] that was awarded to the N.H. Electric Co-op,” Conserva said of other progress since Rosenworcel’s last visit.
The co-op is actively working to connect 22,269 unserved or underserved addresses in the state to broadband, he said.
Among other plans, Conserva said DBEA will be using $25 million from CARES money to fund the N.H. Broadband Mapping Initiative, organized by the department in May 2022 to identify availability of Internet access and strategies to improve it throughout the state.
In the Monadnock Region, two-thirds of communities in the Keene-based Southwest Region Planning Commission’s 34-town service area have introduced universal town-wide project management teams for broadband expansion since 2017, according to Henry Underwood of the commission’s Monadnock Broadband Work Group.
“Our older adult population is going to be increasing substantially in the coming decades,” Underwood said of the need to fill in service area gaps the region is seeing. “[With] concerns about digital equity, literacy and aging in place, [we’re asking], ‘How are we going to get prepared for this?’”
Cheshire County Administrator Chris Coates expressed pride in the region’s broadband coverage development over the past six years, noting the county began advancing new infrastructure in partnership with SWRPC after the two parties formed a workgroup to meet regularly on the issue.
Speaking to the group of officials Wednesday, Coates credited Brad Roscoe, a member of Chesterfield’s budget committee and a former selectman, as the “driving force” behind the county’s broadband growth.
As selectman, Roscoe spearheaded efforts in Chesterfield to strengthen coverage by taking advantage of the state’s Senate Bill 170, passed in 2018. The bill allows local governments to award bonds to projects increasing broadband infrastructure in underserved areas.
“[Roscoe] was a man on a mission and he was not going to be deterred,” Coates said.
Despite the county being in the top five in the state facing poverty issues, it went from “one of the least connected to one of the most served counties,” Coates said.
That increase in connection positively impacted Keene’s Cheshire Medical Center, managed by the Dartmouth Health system, where telehealth services, known as Dartmouth Health Connected Care, took prominence during the pandemic and are still offered.
Katelyn Darling, operations director for Dartmouth Health Connected Care, said telehealth demand skyrocketed network-wide in the initial months of the pandemic in 2020.
“Pre-COVID, we did about eight to 10 visits to patients at home, and during early in the pandemic there were about 2,600 a day,” Darling said during the meeting. “Now, we’re staying pretty steady at about 300 per week for the Cheshire service area.”
In a survey conducted by the Dartmouth Health system during the pandemic, which received 2,000 responses, 16 percent patients said telehealth let them gain access to an urgent visit.
“Another interesting data point is 21 percent said they would have actually been delayed seeking care if telehealth wasn’t available to them, so we’re able to provide that treatment because of the access they have available to them,” Darling said.
She noted 50 percent of respondents said they saved between 3-4 hours using telehealth.
Better broadband has also served the county’s grade school students well, according to Ben White, assistant superintendent for School Administrative Unit 29, who said the district has invested in fiber optic upgrades in its schools since the COVID-19 pandemic, which suddenly created a need for better Internet service.
“Before the pandemic, schools were not leveraging Internet in a way that was a requirement; it was more of a nicety and an opportunity to enhance what we do in schools,” White said. “But we never had it as a primary function of our business.”
He referenced a “digital divide” in the quality of Internet connection students might face.
This divide was a point Rosenworcel focused on in addressing the state and Monadnock Region’s broadband capabilities.
“When we think about the ‘digital divide’ in New Hampshire and the whole country, we have two problems to solve,” she said. “The first is deployment — getting infrastructure — but the second is making it affordable for everybody.”
The FCC runs the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) nationwide for families of low income eligible to those with a household income below 200 percent of the federal poverty level for their family size, or if a member of the family receives a government benefit.
“The Affordable Connectivity Program is a subsidy of $30 a month [for Internet] ... and if you live in tribal lands it’s $75,” said Robert McLaughlin, a Weare resident and the co-founder of the National Collaborative for Digital Equity, at the meeting.
“The other subsidy is a one-time subsidy of $100 from the cost of the device [used for Internet].”
Rosenworcel last visited Keene State’s campus in 2017, when Hassan had organized a meeting focused on the desire to grow the state’s broadband capabilities.
Concluding the meeting, Rosenworcel told the group she felt their discussion was a model example for state and local governments driving for change at a time when Internet has become a necessity.
“We have funds and programs like never before, but in the end, we want to push it to the states and we need to push it to people who know what’s going on in their own backyard,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.