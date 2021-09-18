In the last year, the country as a whole has seen a remarkable shift toward rural living. Untethered from the office, many have made the move to the countryside, discovering a new kind of rhythm in villages like those in the Monadnock Region.
The welcoming call of the outdoors drew people to the woods and waters. At the same time, locals and tourists alike turned to their nearest farm stores to stock up on fresh food as shopping seemed too risky or when staples were in short supply at the supermarket.
Locals will get a chance to savor what the region has to offer at the inaugural Harvest Festival this autumn.
“It’s about celebrating and supporting our rural community,” said Gina De Santis, events manager for The Sentinel.
A collaboration between The Sentinel/Monadnock Table and Stonewall Farm, the festival is a brand-new event with a great deal of energy and excitement behind it.
Julie Davenson, executive director at Stonewall, said the farm typically holds a fall event, but teaming up offers a way to expand on the idea dramatically.
The two organizations plan a range of offerings at the festival, scheduled for Oct. 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
From farm food to local wine and beer, it’s going to be heavy on seasonal flavors. Guests will pay a one-time admission ($10 for adults), and all the food vendors, breweries, distilleries and vineyards will offer samples for free.
“Fall harvest festivals are really gratitude festivals, celebrating the abundance of food, the labors of our hard-working farmers that feed our community,” Davenson sad.
“We hope the Harvest Festival will introduce more community members to their farmers. We’re looking forward to celebrating local food and farming at the end of an amazing growing season!” said Jen Risley, marketing manager for the Monadnock Food Co-op in Keene.
Her organization is the festival’s lead sponsor.
“We’ve always had dreams of bringing a Harvest Festival to our region — and now we’ll have one at Stonewall Farm,” she said.
While food will be a major feature of the event, there will also be a range of interesting information and entertainment. For instance, the co-op plans to highlight the Indigenous N.H. Harvest Calendar as part of its presence.
“It’s a fantastic resource that we’d love more people to know about,” Risley said.
A wealth of local artisans will also be on-site. Families will have live music, hayrides and other activities to enjoy.
Beyond the festivities and sense of community, Davenson said, she feels the event will help bring awareness to a critical issue, the vulnerability of our food system.
“Harvest festivals remind us of the value and need to support our local food system, which creates a more vibrant community both in terms of economics and social connections,” she said.
In her mind, there could be no better place to celebrate building those connections than at a local, community-based farm like Stonewall. The nonprofit opens its grounds and barns for public use, free of charge, year-round, with the intention of engaging more people in the natural world around them, as well as the essential role farms play.
“Our mission is to teach and demonstrate regenerative farming to people of all ages to ensure food security, a healthy planet and vibrant community,” Davenson said. The farm hosts many ongoing educational programs, experiences and events.
The hope, organizers say, is that the Harvest Festival will create another exciting touchpoint for local residents to connect with their farmers.
Vendors interested in participating can find out more at www.sentinelsource.com/harvest_festival.