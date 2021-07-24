Life is Sweet is marking its 11th year celebrating Harry Potter’s birthday — the same age at which the beloved character began his studies at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.
Last year, a handful of other downtown businesses joined in the celebration for the inaugural Keene Wizarding Week, drawing hundreds of visitors. The magic returns this coming week — in time for Harry Potter’s birthday (July 31, according to the books) — and this year’s event will be even bigger and feature more activities throughout the week, including a Yule Ball to cap it all off, said Amy Christiansen-Schoefmann, who owns Eat More Cake and is helping organize the festivities.
“I think overall, we had a really great event [in 2020]. People really enjoyed themselves,” she said, noting that planning for last year’s celebration came together in a few weeks. “And now we’ve had a whole year to plan, so we’ve added some really fun things and are looking forward to people being able to see a little bit more of a transformation downtown, and a lot more participation.”
This year’s event, which runs from Tuesday through Saturday, has 26 participating businesses, according to the Keene Wizarding Week Facebook page. That’s about twice as many as participated last year, Christiansen-Schoefmann said.
“So with the handful of people we had involved [last year], it was just really awesome,” she said. “And all of downtown was encouraged by it, because people were here for that but still went and browsed other locations, even if they weren’t participating.”
The businesses listed for this year’s event have agreed to remain open from at least 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Christiansen-Schoefmann said, and additional businesses will offer Harry Potter-themed goodies, but not necessarily keep those hours. Beyond business participation, Wizarding Week will include a craft fair on Central Square, with face-painting and other kids’ activities. Vendors participating in the fair will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., or until they run out of their products, Christiansen-Schoefmann said.
“So there’s a little more interactiveness this year, so that’s exciting,” she said. “And more restaurants are participating in the menu changes.”
Downtown eateries including 21 Bar & Grill, Luca’s Mediterranean Cafe, Machina Kitchen and ArtBar and The Stage will have special menu items and drinks inspired by the Harry Potter franchise. And, like last year, merchants like Christiansen-Schoefmann’s Eat More Cake, and Life is Sweet on Central Square, will have plenty of magical goodies.
Eat More Cake, for instance, will once again offer a golden snitch truffle, a reference to the magical game of Quidditch, and sorting hat cupcakes, a nod to the enchanted headwear that assigns Hogwarts students to one of four houses. Additionally, Christiansen-Schoefmann made special molds for unique chocolate wands. Life is Sweet, meanwhile, will have treats like Fizzing Whizzbees, which are referenced in the books and consist of a molded chocolate bee filled with Pop Rocks.
“The entire store will be transformed into Honeydukes, so every single thing in the store will be part of the wizarding world,” Life is Sweet Managing Partner Shannon Hundley said, referencing a candy shop from the books.
“It’s just such a fun celebration where people can be together and enjoy this whimsical, magical world,” she said. “And one of the things we love — and this happens anytime you’re in a candy store, because it’s easy in a candy store — is just the joy and excitement.”
Several shops will also be competing in a Butterbeer competition, in homage to a butterscotch-based beverage popular in the series. This year, more downtown merchants will offer classes and other events as part of Wizarding Week, Christiansen-Schoefmann said. For example, Soul and Shadow Emporiums on Main Street will transform into the Emporium School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, and feature classes adapted from the books on topics such as potions and tea leaf divination.
New this year, Wizarding Week will feature professional Harry Potter character impersonators, who will stroll around downtown toward the end of the week, Christiansen-Schoefmann said. Life is Sweet will have a Harry Potter impersonator at the shop at 6 p.m. next Saturday, when customers can sing Happy Birthday, and get a free slice of cake.
The Yule Ball that will conclude Wizarding Week is inspired by a Christmas dance held in the Harry Potter books. The dance, which runs from 7-10 p.m. next Saturday, will be in Showroom, the new venue at the Colonial Performing Arts Center.
Christiansen-Schoefmann said she highly encourages people to purchase tickets in advance on the Colonial’s website. Tickets for the family friendly ball — which will feature a DJ, appetizers and a cash bar — are $55.
“We’re really excited to have a let-your-hair-down party at the end,” Christiansen-Schoefmann said, adding that the event would be ideal for kids who missed out on school dances this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For a full schedule and list of participating businesses, visit www.facebook.com/keenewizardingweekllc.