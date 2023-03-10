HARRISVILLE — Harrisville School District voters will consider a budget of $2.5 million at next week's annual meeting.
Here’s a look at the warrant:
Budget proposal: $2,463,560. If the budget passes, the district would need to raise $1,776,292 in local taxes. This is up $88,208 from the local tax impact of the current year's budget.
This year’s budget proposal is $167,900, or 7.3 percent, over the $2,295,660 voters approved last year.
Also on the warrant: One article asks voters to add $10,000 to the capital reserve fund for building construction for Wells Memorial School. This would come from surplus funding, with no amount to be raised from new taxes.
Another article asks voters to add $5,000 to the expendable trust out-of-district tuition fund. The purpose of this is to pay for future regular or special-education out-of-district tuitions. This money would also come from surplus, as opposed to new taxes.
A final article asks voters to approve raising $30,000 and withdrawing $30,000 from the Wells Memorial capital reserve fund for construction of buildings and grounds.
