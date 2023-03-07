Budget proposal: $1,595,378, up 9.4 percent, or $137,481, from the $1,457,897 budget voters approved last year. Of that budget proposal, $120,000 will come from the unassigned fund balance, with the rest to come from general taxation, according to the warrant.
Other warrant articles: Whether to raise $245,000 for a new dump truck outfitted with plow equipment. If approved, $210,000 would come from the Road Equipment Capital Reserve Fund, and the remaining $35,000 from taxes.
To see if the town will vote to raise $160,000 to install a photovoltaic (solar power) system, at a municipal site. Per the article, $100,000 would come from the Town Buildings Capital Reserve Fund, and the remaining funds would be raised through taxes.
Voters will also be asked to raise a sum of $345,000 to be added to various capital reserve funds.
Other articles seek funds totaling $114,250 for the paving of town roads. The money to pave sections of Sunset Hill, Tolman Pond Road and Piper Lane would come from the unassigned fund balance.
Contested races: None.
Elections: Tuesday, March 14, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., at Wells Memorial School.
Town meeting: Tuesday, March 14, at 7 p.m. at Wells Memorial School, following the Harrisville School District meeting at 6 p.m. in the same location.
