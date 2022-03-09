HARRISVILLE — A pair of contentious warrant articles dominated discussion at Harrisville’s annual town meeting Tuesday night, and ultimately voters opted not to pass either of them.
The first would have changed the town’s fire chief from an elected to an appointed position. Wayne Derosia, who has led the Harrisville Fire Department for 18 years, criticized the proposal, which he said was developed behind his back and without the support of the fire department. After about 30 minutes of discussion, voters decided to table the article.
The other controversial proposal, the last substantive article of the nearly four-hour meeting in the Wells Memorial School gymnasium, would have instituted a plan to regulate the public parking spaces at the south end of Silver Lake. That article, which was submitted by petition, failed by a written vote of 98-82.
But before voters dove into this year’s warrant, selectboard member Andrew Maneval paused to recognize his predecessor — the late Jay Jacobs, who died in November at age 69 — as the town’s Citizen of the Year.
“In my experience, he was Harrisville’s most faithful servant,” Maneval said of Jacobs. “... [He was] always creating electricity and energy and power, and always with the idea that what he wanted to do was keep Harrisville the unique, wonderful place it was, to limit change, allow it for when it would help move us forward, but to resist change because he knew what we had here.”
Selectboard member Kathy Scott invoked Jacobs when discussing the proposal to change the selection method for the town’s fire chief.
“I would like to say that this warrant was brought to us through Jay Jacobs,” Scott said in response to Derosia, drawing audible grumbling from the standing-room-only crowd. “This was his strong suggestion. And you know this, Wayne, because he did discuss this with you. He spoke to you about this this past fall.”
In an interview after the meeting, Derosia said the possibility of turning his position into an appointed one was on his radar because he read about it in selectboard meeting minutes from last year, but he didn’t know the issue would come before voters this year until he saw the warrant. During the meeting, he said he felt blindsided by the process.
“For them to go behind our volunteers’ back, which is so hard for me to get right now, and do this, is disgraceful,” he said. “I mean, I felt, like, the worst I’ve felt since I’ve been fire chief. This is like a slap in the face to me, saying, ‘Obviously, you’re not doing the right job.’ I’m doing the best I can with what I’ve got to work with.”
Maneval, who was appointed in December to fill Jacobs’ selectboard seat until the election Tuesday, said the proposal does not speak to Derosia’s performance, which the town values deeply. But rather, he said, moving to an appointed fire chief would give the town greater flexibility in the future, including potentially looking for non-Harrisville residents to fill the position.
“This isn’t about the current situation, this is about the future,” Maneval said. “And the idea of solutions for our fire service issues could come through regionalization. Now, I can’t promise that, I can’t even predict it.”
But, Maneval said, given the struggle for towns like Harrisville to attract and retain volunteer firefighters, joining together with other towns could be a path forward.
“And in order for it to shift and change, we need flexibility in how the department is managed,” he said.
Some residents, however, expressed concern that the issue had not been discussed enough with the people who would be affected by the decision, namely the firefighters, and so it should be delayed.
Edward Tibbetts moved to postpone consideration of the article indefinitely. The motion passed easily, but not before Moderator Bryan Kingsbury consulted with Harrisville School District Moderator Philip Miner on whether to allow it to proceed. Kingsbury said after the meeting that he will research when, and in what capacity, the proposal could come back before town voters.
About 45 minutes after voters tabled the fire chief warrant article, discussion heated up again when the Silver Lake parking plan came before voters. The issue first garnered public reaction last April, when the selectboard was considering a plan to cap the number of parking spaces at the area near the boat ramp on Breed Road, where parking is currently allowed off both sides of the road at the south end of the 346-acre lake with no specific restrictions.
After a group of residents said the plan was developed without sufficient public input, the selectboard voted to delay the decision to this year’s town meeting. And nearly a year later, the arguments on both sides of the issue remained largely the same: Proponents said the plan would make the area safer and help keep the lake free of invasive species by better regulating boats entering the water, while opponents said it would restrict access to the public lake.
“Promoting safety for all is important. Doing nothing is unacceptable,” said Barbara Watkins, who was one of six Harrisville residents, three of whom live on the lake, who worked to develop the parking plan.
Pam Wilder also served on that committee because she said she wanted to have a voice in the process, but ultimately urged residents to vote against the plan.
“The parking plan as it sits — if a parking plan has to pass, it’s not a bad parking plan,” she said. “The problem is I don’t believe that we need a parking plan.”
Wilder’s daughter, Tonya Wilder, also spoke out against the plan, and like other opponents, said she felt it would limit the number of town residents and non-residents alike who could enjoy the lake.
“I am not against a parking plan, I am against restricting access,” she said. “... I do think that if we approve this plan, it will restrict more access and it will open the doors to restrict swimming at the boat landing, as well.”
Supporters of the plan, however, emphasized that they are concerned about pedestrian safety on Breed Road. The proposal — which would have designated 22 parking spaces for standard vehicles on the north side of the road, and 18 spots for vehicles with trailers off the south side of the road — would reduce the number of people, especially children, crossing the road, proponents said.
Ted Braun, who also helped develop the plan, said the current lack of parking regulations essentially indicates the town does not care how much risk is involved in people crossing the road, particularly on busy summer days.
“And that’s not safety, that’s just crossing your fingers and hoping something doesn’t happen,” he said. “And if it does happen, everybody in this room is going to remember this meeting and think about just what we decided to do here with our vote.”
After more than an hour of discussion, the parking plan went to a secret ballot vote, where it failed. But supporters of regulating Silver Lake parking, including selectboard member Scott, said subsequent parking plan proposals could be forthcoming, depending on the will of townspeople.
Aside from these two articles, Harrisville voters approved the rest of the warrant with minimal amendments. The town’s $1,457,897 operating budget is up $148,293, or 11 percent, from the $1,309,604 budget voters approved last year. But the 2022 budget will include $180,000 in surplus funds from the prior year to help offset the tax impact on residents.
Voters also approved an article to raise and appropriate $92,500 to pave Mason Road from the intersection of Willard Hill Road to the Dublin town line and to authorize the withdrawal of $30,000 from the Roads Capital Reserve Fund for that purpose, with the remaining $62,500 coming from general taxation. Scott made a successful motion to amend that article to add $5,000 to the overall cost, to account for the increase in oil costs since the town first inquired about the cost of the project.
Another paving article to raise $73,900 for work on Sunset Hill Road with cold mix asphalt, also passed easily by voice vote.
Rounding out the spending articles, voters also overwhelmingly approved adding a total of $175,000 to various capital reserve funds, withdrawing $8,500 from the Buildings and Capital Reserve Fund to repaint the exterior of town hall and raising $61,153 for a new police cruiser, with $36,000 coming from the Police Equipment Capital Reserve Fund.
Harrisville School District meeting
Before the town meeting, a smaller crowd — roughly 40 voters — made quick work of the Harrisville School District warrant, passing all articles, with no amendments, in about 20 minutes.
The district’s $2,295,660 operating budget is $108,198, or 4.9 percent, more than the $2,187,462 budget voters approved last year. School board Chairman Erik Anderson said health insurance costs, which could go up as much as 15.9 percent, are one of the main drivers of the 2022-23 budget increase.
Aside from the budget, residents also voted to add $10,000 to the district’s capital reserve fund, and $5,000 to the out-of-district tuition fund. All school district articles passed without a single audible “nay” vote.
In addition to taking part in the town and school district meetings Tuesday, Harrisville residents also voted in a pair of contested selectboard races. Incumbent Andrea Hodson won another three-year term, defeating Michael Wilder 239-169. And Pegg Monahan beat Seth Kallman 217-184 to serve the remaining one year on Jacobs’ selectboard seat. For full uncontested results for town and school district elections, visit sentinelsource.com.