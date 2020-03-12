HARRISVILLE — Incumbent Jay Jacobs won re-election to the selectboard during Tuesday’s annual town elections, with 189 votes to challenger Richard Jackson’s 47. Jacobs was elected to a three-year term.
The following were elected without contest at the polls at Wells Memorial school: Anne Havill for a one-year term as treasurer (234 votes); Bryan Kingsbury for a two-year term as moderator (235); Cathy Lovas for a three-year term as clerk (239); Wayne Derosia Jr. for a one-year term as fire chief (207); Ranae O’Neil for a three-year term as trustee of trust funds (232); Julie Lord for a three-year term on the board of cemetery trustees (232); Beth Healy for a six-year term as a supervisor of the checklist (232); and Anne Havill for a four-year term as a supervisor of the checklist (234).
Voters also passed nine zoning amendments by resounding margins, four of which amend the definitions of dwelling, structures, signs and impervious cover. Another amendment changes a section to increase the amount of impervious cover allowed on a lot, in line with state regulations, and a sixth amendment deletes a section that isn’t needed or applicable after an action by town-meeting voters last year, according to an explanation of the amendments provided by the town. A seventh amendment aims to bring clarity to language relative to accessory dwelling units and also to bring their regulation into compliance with state law. Among the purposes of the eighth amendment, which pertains to signs, is compliance with case law. And Amendment 9 adds a section about solar-energy systems.