HARRISVILLE — The 13 voters gathered at Wells Memorial School Saturday morning moved swiftly, approving the entire school district warrant with little comment during a 25-minute annual meeting.
The $2,187,462 operating budget residents passed for 2021-22 is $108,644, or 5.2 percent, higher than the current year's budget. As a result, school-related property taxes in town are projected to go up 4.7 percent, or $82.44 on a house worth $200,000.
"The reason for the increase this year is fairly simple," school board Chairman Erik Anderson said. "… The state of New Hampshire has cut way back on retirement funding."
As a result, local governments and school districts like Harrisville have to increase their contributions to the N.H. Retirement System.
Additionally, Anderson said, Harrisville will be sending more students to Keene Middle School next year, increasing tuition costs. Harrisville students attend Wells Memorial from kindergarten through 6th grade, and go to Keene schools for grades 7 through 12.
According to budget documents from the district, Harrisville will send five more students to Keene Middle School next year compared to this year, leading to a $66,034, or 85 percent, jump in tuition expenses.
Along with the budget, voters also passed three articles on this year's warrant, including approval for the district to withdraw $15,000 from its capital reserve fund, primarily for roof repairs.
"Rather than put them in the regular budget and increase the property tax rates overall, we have that capital reserve fund," Anderson said.
Residents also voted to add $5,000 to the capital reserve fund, and $25,000 to Harrisville’s out-of-district tuition fund, which helps pay for special education students who need services outside the district, using any money not spent in the current year's budget at the end of the fiscal year, June 30.
"We’ve been building up the out-of-district tuition fund nicely," Anderson said. "We like to continue to build that up anytime we have a little bit of extra money."
Harrisville's tuition fund has a balance of $263,000, according to N.H. School Administrative Unit 29 Business Manager Scott Lazzaro.
After wrapping up the business portion of the meeting, Anderson rose to recognize SAU 29 Assistant Superintendent Dotty Frazier, who is retiring in June after 37 years with the unit. She started in 1984 as teaching principal at Wells Memorial School, where she worked until 1998 before later serving as principal at Franklin Elementary School in Keene and Keene Middle School
"And she’s been such a great help and such a support, both at the local and at the SAU level, for Harrisville," Anderson said.
Harrisville voters will gather at the school again on Tuesday to select school district and town officials, and vote on several proposed zoning amendments. Polls will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The town of Harrisville has postponed its annual meeting to May 22 due to concerns over COVID-19.