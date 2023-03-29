HARRISVILLE — Wells Memorial School welcomed a small group of about 15 residents Tuesday night who voted to pass all articles unanimously on this year's school warrant in about 30 minutes. Then, the school hosted a much larger crowd of roughly 100 residents who passed the full town warrant in just over two hours.
Voters convened in the school's multipurpose room for both meetings, with the school district session starting at 6 p.m. They approved a $2,463,560 operating budget for the district, up $167,900, or 7.3 percent, over the budget approved last year.
The six-article school warrant saw residents vote to add $10,000 to a capital reserve fund for Wells Memorial School's building and grounds expenses. This will come from surplus funding with no money to be raised from taxation. The capital reserve fund covers projects like those involving the school's roof or parking lot, according to Harrisville School Board Chair Erik Anderson.
Voters also approved adding $5,000 to the out-of-district tuition expendable trust fund to pay for regular and special-education out-of-district tuition in future school years. This amount will also be raised from surplus funding rather than any new taxes.
In the last article on the warrant, voters approved adding and then withdrawing $30,000 from the construction buildings and grounds capital reserve fund. The appropriation will cover repairs like doors in Wells Memorial School as well as replacing a dishwasher, Anderson said.
Town meeting
Next up was town meeting, starting at 7 p.m., where voters registered support for splitting town meeting into two sessions next year, as well as approved money for a future municipal solar energy project. Proposals for funding town infrastructure and the fire department also won voters' favor.
Residents approved all 13 articles on the warrant without amendment, including the operating budget of $1,595,378. This figure is up $137,481, or 9.4 percent, from what voters approved last year.
Roads and highways were the topic of much of the meeting. Residents voted for all capital-reserve fund allocations in a single article, approving $200,000 for fire equipment; $5,000 for bridges; $70,000 for roads; $5,000 for dams; $50,000 for road equipment; $5,000 for town buildings; $5,000 for revaluation; and $5,000 for gravel pit reclamation.
Stepping up to the mic, Fire Chief Wayne Derosia said some of the department's equipment has needed to be replaced for years. He noted the expense of things like fire engines, which once cost the department about $160,000 but now can be upward of $460,000.
Residents approved $245,000 for a new dump truck for the town highway department. Of this, $210,000 will come from the road equipment capital reserve fund, with $35,000 from general taxes. Road Agent Wesley Tarr told voters the new truck will replace a 22-year-old vehicle that's received considerable wear from roadwork.
Across three separate articles, voters approved paving for Sunset Hill Road, Tolman Pond Road and Piper Lane. Funding for each of the three projects will come from the town's unassigned fund balance and will not lapse until the projects are complete or until Dec. 31, 2024. Selectwoman Kathy Scott said the same contractor will take on all three paving projects.
Residents voted to use $41,100 to pave Sunset Hill Road, $39,900 for Piper Lane and $33,250 for Tolman Pond Road. Tarr said the process in all three of the projects will involve grinding down existing asphalt and applying a new layer of gravel and asphalt and paving it over.
The meeting also included a vote to raise $160,000 for a municipal solar array to be discussed by the selectboard after approval Tuesday night. The town will source $100,000 of the cost from the town buildings capital reserve fund and the rest of the money from taxes.
An overview of the project provided to voters says the array will comprise 100 solar panels producing 400 watts each and three SolarEdge inverters, producing a collective 40 kilowatts per year. An inverter converts energy produced by panels into functional electricity for homes and other buildings.
Katie Hamon, a member of Harrisville's Energy and Electric Aggregation Committee, said an internal town audit found that Harrisville uses between 55 and 60 kilowatts of electricity per year.
Andrew Maneval, another committee member, told residents the town estimates the project will pay for itself over an 11- to 12-year period after completion. He said it's unsure at this point where the solar array will be, but Selectwoman Andrea Hodson said town officials have reviewed four possible sites.
In the same article, voters also authorized Harrisville's selectboard to accept grants from the state, federal government and other sources to support the project. The $160,000 appropriation will not lapse until the town completes the project or until Dec. 31, 2026.
Voters favored readopting property tax credits for Harrisville's veterans, who will receive an annual credit of $200 toward their residential properties. Kathy Scott said the approval means the town won't need to readopt the credits at next year's town meeting.
They also voted to raise $26,500 to finance the state's mandated property revaluation to take place this year. Of that amount, $20,500 will be sourced from Harrisville's revaluation capital reserve fund, and the other $6,000 will come from the town unassigned fund balance.
A final petitioned article asked voters whether they approved of splitting future town meetings into two sessions — one for choosing town officials and voting on action items through the ballot and the second to vote on other business.
The article drew fervent discussion from some residents. A few in favor said they felt it would give younger voters a better chance at participating in the meeting portion if moved from a weeknight to the weekend, but several against said attendance might be lower on weekends. Hodson noted the article didn't specifically give a schedule for how town meeting would be split, just that it was a proposal to the selectboard.
Voters accepted the article with roughly 70 voters in favor and 30 against, according to Moderator Robert Bryan Kingsbury.
Harrisville School District and town elections were held from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Wells Memorial School. There were 837 registered voters this year, according to Town Clerk Cathy Lovas. In both elections, there were 179 voters at the polls and 13 absentee ballots.
School district results
James Phillips was elected to the school board for a three-year term, but he will be declining the position on account of work, according to Lovas. John Knight, a write-in, was the runner-up for the position, but School District Moderator Philip Miner said the decision will fall to the school board on whom to appoint.
Elected without contest: Philip H. Miner, moderator, one year; Kathryn S. Miner, district treasurer, one year.
Town election results
Elected without contest: Andrew Maneval for a three-year term on the selectboard; Cathy Lovas, town clerk, three years; Anne Havill, treasurer, one year; Wayne Derosia, fire chief, one year; Sarina Wilder, cemetery trustee, three years; Michael Price, library trustee, three years; Ranae Stone O’Neil, trustee of the trust funds, three years.
