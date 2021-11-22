HARRISVILLE — Services will be held Dec. 4 for Selectboard member Jay Jacobs, who died last week.
Jacobs, who served several terms on the selectboard, died on Nov. 18, according to the town. Jacobs was 69, according to his death notice submitted to The Sentinel.
In a post on Harrisville’s Facebook page, dozens of people have written to express their sympathy and reflect on Jacobs’ contributions to the community. Jacobs was serving his eighth term on the selectboard when he died, according to the office of the selectboard.
“This is a sad and terrible loss for Harrisville,” wrote state Rep. Andrew Maneval, whose district includes Harrisville. “Jay was a wonderful person, friend, family member, colleague, and neighbor. He devoted an incalculable amount of love, commitment, energy, and service to this town. Whatever this town needed, Jay would step up to provide it. We will always miss him.”
In a post from the Marlborough Police Department, Chief Zachary Byam noted that Jacobs was also a volunteer firefighter. He remembered Jacobs as a dedicated public servant.
“He was an active member of the Harrisville community and will be missed by many,” Byam wrote. “Our thoughts go out to his closest family and friends.”
A selectboard meeting scheduled for Tuesday will go on as planned, the selectboard’s office said.
Services for Jacobs will be held Saturday, Dec. 4, at 11 a.m. at the Harrisville Highway Barn, 18 Willard Hill Road.