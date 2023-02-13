HARRISVILLE — The town aims to launch its community power plan in the spring, after the N.H. Public Utilities Commission recently approved the program.
The PUC greenlit the town's plan Feb. 6 after it was submitted in December.
Andrea Hodson, selectboard chair and co-chair of the Electric Aggregation Committee, said Sunday that the town is working with the Community Power Coalition of New Hampshire (CPCNH) to secure competitive energy rates from alternate suppliers.
She added that representatives of CPCNH will likely present the selectboard with a portfolio of competitive rates in March. If approved, the town would then begin notifying all electricity customers in the town to inform them about rates and options.
Per Harrisville's plan, the program will only launch if it is able to offer default energy rates that are the same or lower than those of Eversource, the town's utility. The 36-page document states that once the community power program launches, Eversource customers will automatically be enrolled, but may opt out.
Under a community power arrangement — such as the one Keene approved in 2021, and Peterborough, Swanzey and Walpole passed last year — a municipal government or collective, rather than a utility company, sources electricity for local consumers. This gives the municipality more control over the power supply, allowing it to seek lower-cost or greener options, while a utility continues to maintain transmission lines and deliver the electricity.
Voters approved Harrisville's plan in 2021 at the annual town meeting.
According to the N.H. Department of Energy, while a utility delivers electricity to a home or business, customers have more options for who supplies that energy, and that’s where competitive suppliers come in. Customers can buy their energy supply from a utility, or they can get it from an alternate provider.
In Harrisville's case, instead of utilizing Eversource’s electricity supply, the town would bundle the electric needs of its residents and businesses to bid for a service provider that can provide competitive rates, according to the town’s community power plan. Eversource, the town’s default utility, will continue to manage customer billing.
Legislation allowing for community power programs in New Hampshire took effect in 2019. The state finalized rules for them this past September.
Meanwhile, energy prices have soared, driven partially by high oil and natural gas costs stemming from Russia’s war in Ukraine. In August, Eversource raised its rates by about 11 cents per kilowatt hour, swelling residential electric bills by more than 50 percent.
On Dec. 14, the PUC approved Eversource’s request to decrease its electric rate by 10.3 percent. This will drop the current rate of 22.6 cents per kilowatt hour to 20.2 cents, going into effect in February and lasting about six months.
When the state granted approval on Harrisville's plan, the town became the latest municipality in the Monadnock Region to begin the next steps.
The PUC approved Keene’s community power plan in October and Walpole’s in December. Both municipalities hope to launch their plans as early as April, officials in each community have said previously. Swanzey’s plan was given the OK Dec. 19. Harrisville is awaiting PUC approval after the town submitted its plan in December.
Peterborough’s plan gained approval Dec. 12, and the town expects to launch the program in April or May, a local official said last month. Marlborough is eyeing an April launch for its plan after the town received the go-ahead on Dec. 29.
