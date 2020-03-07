Operating budget: $2,078,818, up $73,816, or about 3.7 percent, from the $2,005,002 budget voters approved last year
Operating budget comparisons do not represent the change in the amount that would need to be raised by taxes, which is also affected by spending requests in separate warrant articles and year-to-year changes in revenue.Also on the warrant: Whether to approve a three-year collective bargaining agreement with the Harrisville Education Association, and raise $21,995 for the estimated increases in salaries and benefits in fiscal year 2021. The estimated increases are $22,745 in fiscal year 2022 and $22,742 in fiscal year 2023.
Contested races: None
Elections: Tuesday, March 10, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Harrisville-Wells Memorial School, 235 Chesham Road
Meeting: Tuesday, March 10, at 6 p.m., Harrisville-Wells Memorial School gymnasium