HARRISVILLE — Town voters will consider this year's school district warrant at the district's annual meeting Saturday morning, and vote for school district officials next Tuesday. 

Here's a look at the Harrisville School District warrant:

Budget proposal: The district's proposed $2,187,462 operating budget is $108,644, or 5.2 percent, more than the $2,078,818 budget voters approved last year.

Other warrant articles include:

Withdrawing $15,000 from the district's capital reserve fund for building repairs at Wells Memorial School.

Adding $5,000 to the capital reserve fund, and $25,000 to Harrisville's out-of-district tuition fund, using any money from the district’s unassigned fund balance at the end of the current fiscal year.

Contested races: None

School district meeting: The Harrisville School District annual meeting will be held Saturday, March 6, at 9 a.m. in the Wells Memorial School gymnasium.

Elections: Residents will vote for school district officers Tuesday, March 9, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the same location.

