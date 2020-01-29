CONCORD — Freshman state representative and Executive Council hopeful Craig Thompson, D-Harrisville, has authored legislation that aims to drastically cut the state’s greenhouse gas emissions in the coming decades.
House Bill 1664 would set ambitious goals for lowering greenhouse gas emissions statewide, looking to get 50 percent below 1990 levels by 2030 and 90 percent by 2050. It would also push state agencies and contractors to reduce their own carbon emissions, Thompson said.
In addition, it would establish a standardized measurement system for greenhouse emissions for the state writ large and create an oversight commission on environmental services.
Thompson’s bill would also establish an “Office of the Environmental Advocate,” which would carry out the bulk of the specific measures to be taken.
That office would also determine what statewide emissions were in 1990.
As the co-owner of the Mayfair Farm in Harrisville, Thompson said he’s seen the impact of climate change on his crops.
“Last winter, we had extreme variations in temperature, just like we’ve had this winter,” he said. “When that happens, you get something like we had with a five-acre hay field that was essentially completely killed off.”
Reseeding the field is always an option, Thompson added, but this winter has not given him much confidence in much of a rebound.
Thompson pointed to a general lack of a climate-change strategy in the Legislature as the primary problem HB 1664 would address. He recalled being asked by a constituent what the Democrats’ overarching plan even is.
“And then you start to look around and realize that as a state, we don’t have [a climate-change strategy],” Thompson said. “... The fact that we’re up for re-election every two years really limits our ability as a state to do any long-term planning.”
Along with setting high goals, the bill intentionally leaves wiggle room on the specifics, Thompson said, in order to get a consensus from lawmakers and the public.
After a period of public comment ending by July 2021, the state would set rules relating to the 2030 and 2050 minimum targets.
It would be up to the Office of the Environmental Advocate to come up with a plan to hit those benchmarks, following another public comment period ending in July 2022.
The bill text offers guidelines for what that could include, such as “offering market-based incentives; expanding financing and investment tools; modernizing the electrical grid, regulation and rates; improving incentives for combined heat and power systems; expanding the renewable energy standard and procurement,” among other things.
“... [T]his approach to legislation allows us to actually get this very large ship of the New Hampshire state pointed in the right direction,” Thompson said.
The bill would require several new staff positions to be created, according to a fiscal analysis appended to the bill.
The bill is currently being considered by the House Science, Technology and Energy Committee. If approved, it would head to the floor for a vote.
Thompson is also running for the Executive Council seat being opened up by Andru Volinsky’s run for governor.