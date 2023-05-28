Vietnam War veteran Rodger Martin, flanked by Dorothy Grant and Dennis Caldwell, opens Harrisville's Memorial Day ceremony as he reads a letter written by Maj. Sullivan Ballou, a Rhode Island politician and member of the 2nd Rhode Island Volunteers, to his wife in 1861.
Christopher Cartwright / Sentinel Staff
Community members listen to music performed by Diane Stolar, David Blair, Tim Mowry and David Blair at Harrisville's Memorial Day remembrance Sunday afternoon.
Christopher Cartwright / Sentinel Staff
The Rogers' Rangers perform a three-volley salute in honor of Harrisville's fallen residents and friends Sunday afternoon.
HARRISVILLE — Micah Morse, Pvt. Levi Willard, Pvt. Earle Clesson Russell, Cmdr. Edwin Byron Tucker and Sgt. Paul Barclay. These are just a few of the 36 Harrisville residents and friends who were honored at the town’s Memorial Day remembrance service at the Community Church of Harrisville and Chesham on Sunday.
“This is how I think a soldier would want a Memorial Day to go,” Vietnam War veteran and Harrisville resident Rodger Martin said after the event.
“I think it’s like a sacred obligation … If I don’t come back, somebody’s got to remember me, " he added. Martin, who claims he helped start the annual celebrations in Harrisville in the 1990s, made opening remarks, which included a reading from a letter written by Maj. Sullivan Ballou, a Rhode Island politician and member of the 2nd Rhode Island Volunteers, to his wife on July 14, 1861.
“If I do not return, my dear Sarah, never forget how much I loved you, nor that when my last breath escapes me on the battlefield it will whisper your name,” Ballou wrote. He died two weeks later in the First Battle of Bull Run, the first major battle of the American Civil War.
Around 50 community members attended Sunday's ceremony, which featured four musical interludes performed by neighboring townsfolk Diane Stolar, David Blair, Tim Mowry and David Blair.
“Is it too much to ask for? Am I dreaming in vain? Still, I pray for a future when we'll add no more names,” the group sang, performing a piece written by Mowry called “The Weight of the Names.”
Hancock resident Dennis Caldwell, who served in Vietnam as a helicopter pilot between 1967 and 1970, read names of 15 Harrisville residents and friends who died in wars from 1776 through the end of World War I.
Caldwell spoke with The Sentinel after the event, and said he enlisted in the armed forces because he was patriotic and expected himself to be drafted in the war.
“As soon as I got to Vietnam, I really began to question the rhetoric,” Caldwell said. “Unfortunately, my awareness of what was happening just came too late.”
After Caldwell’s reading, the event moved outdoors to the 1918 Bridge and Veterans’ Park. Retired Capt. Dorothy Grant of the U.S. Navy placed wreaths at the 1918 Bridge to commemorate those recognized by Caldwell. She then read a list of 21 Harrisville residents and friends lost between World War II and the present day, and the town selectboard lay wreaths at the WWI/WWII and Combined Service monuments in their honor.
Towards the end of the ceremony, Pastor Tracymay Kalvaitis of the Community Church of Harrisville and Chesham shared a prayer.
“I pray that we will forever remember the great cost of our freedom,” she spoke. “The wreath on the memorial reminds us that we are part of one circle, that who we are now was made possible because of those who came before us.”
Rogers’ Rangers Musket Team performed two rifle salutes after every wreath placement, while the Keene High School Band Trumpeters played taps.
“They all deserve the right to be remembered,” Martin said for all those honored at the ceremony.
“They’re all, remember, they’re all in their late teens, early twenties. They didn’t get the life, so those of us who were lucky enough to get it, I think we have an obligation to remember them."
