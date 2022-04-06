HARRISVILLE — The town is looking for a new police chief after former chief Mike Tollett retired from the department last month, the selectboard chair said Tuesday.
Selectboard Chair Andrea Hodson said Tollett, who joined the Harrisville department as chief in March of last year, retired in mid-March. The selectboard has named Zach Byam, a longtime officer at the department, as officer in charge while the search for a new chief is ongoing, she said. Byam is also the chief of the Marlborough Police Department, according to that town's website.
“We’re looking for someone who is going to create and maintain a feeling of security in the community, someone who can balance multiple tasks and someone who is oriented toward community policing,” Hodson said.
She declined to comment about Tollett’s plans after leaving the department. Tollett was not reachable for comment by phone Tuesday.
Minutes from a Feb. 25 selectboard meeting indicate the board voted unanimously in nonpublic session to accept Tollett's resignation for “personal reasons” effective March 15.
The job description for the police chief position on the town website describes Harrisville as “a close-knit community with low crime, low traffic, and beautiful surrounds.” The police department has an annual budget of about $130,000 and is on-call with backup from neighboring town departments, the Cheshire County Sheriff’s Office and N.H. State Police, the job description states.
“We support a Police Department that is highly visible in the community, and actively engaged with town residents and employees to proactively promote and preserve the peace,” the job description says.
Hodson said the selectboard is not rushing to fill the position but rather is looking for the right fit. At its meeting next week, the board will define the process for reviewing applicants, she said.
This could include an interview with the selectboard, a job performance assessment and a community interaction event, according to the job description. The position is offered as full-time, but a part-time appointment will also be considered, the job description states.
Prior to starting in Harrisville, Tollett became the police chief in Winchester in 2018, several years after joining that department. He became Harrisville's police chief a short time after the Winchester selectboard declined to renew his contract in January 2021. The Winchester board never publicly explained the reason for this decision.
In Harrisville, Tollett “met all of our expectations as a community policing officer,” Hodson said.