HARRISVILLE — The selectboard is considering a plan to cap the number of public parking spaces at Silver Lake, which proponents say would make the area safer, but opponents argue would unnecessarily limit access to the lake and should be put to a town-wide vote.
Currently, there are no specific restrictions at the parking area near the boat ramp on Breed Road, including parking off both sides of the road at the south end of the 346-acre lake. The latest proposal to manage parking there, which the board will discuss at its next meeting Thursday evening, would allow for approximately 38 spaces — 22 standard parking spots and 16 set aside for vehicles with trailers — and limit parking on the north side of Breed Road.
"We feel like we are looking at a good, safe model here that still enables a great deal of public access," said selectboard member Kathy Scott, who along with board Chairwoman Andrea Hodson supports regulating parking at Silver Lake.
They have cited safety concerns at the parking area, which can become congested on warm summer days, according to the minutes of two board meetings on the matter over the past two weeks. Hodson could not be reached for comment Tuesday.
But the third member of the board, Jay Jacobs, said it's not a matter of safety, but rather restricting access. There are no other public parking spaces at Silver Lake, which is open to everyone, Jacobs added.
"Yes, there’s a lot of cars there, there’s a lot of activity there, but to be called a safety issue, I’m convinced that it hasn’t been proven to be that," he said, adding that Harrisville police and fire personnel have said they do not view the current situation at the parking area as dangerous.
At an April 8 public hearing on the parking plan, Harrisville Fire Chief Wayne Derosia said there has been only one fender-bender near the Silver Lake parking area in his 17 years leading the department, according to meeting minutes. In an interview Tuesday, Sharon Breidt, who has been with the Harrisville Fire Department since 2004, said she doesn't personally remember any accidents there since then.
"There’s definitely a huge concern with a lot of extra people on the lake, but that being said, the parking is not a safety issue," said Breidt, who is the captain of the department's rescue division, which handles emergency medical calls. "I’m concerned that this is an access issue. I’m concerned that the selectboard is trying to limit access, not improve safety."
Although accidents haven't been a problem in the past, Scott, of the selectboard, said she still thinks the current parking area presents a safety concern, especially after a dry summer during the COVID-19 pandemic last year drew record crowds to the lake.
"It’s a very urban look for a very rural area," Scott said of the congestion at Silver Lake last summer. "And while, thank God we haven't had a tremendous number of accidents in the area, I don’t think that’s what we want to have at all. We want this to be a safe recreation site."
According to Judy Putnam, who for about 10 years oversaw Silver Lake's Lake Host program — part of a statewide nonprofit that collects data on Granite State lakes and inspects boats entering the water — the number of boats on Silver Lake jumped from 1,055 in the summer of 2019 to 2,142 last year.
"At peak activity, especially in the summer of 2020, it was definitely risky to drive, walk or bike through the area," Putnam wrote in an April 14 letter to the selectboard, which Scott provided to The Sentinel. "Moving cars and boats, adults, excited children and dogs create confusion. Limiting the number of parking spaces, and carefully considering where they should be for safety reasons, is an excellent idea."
Scott said she does not expect the board to make a final decision on the parking proposal this week, since members are still awaiting input on the plan from several state agencies. Once the the board settles on a plan, they will send it to the N.H. Department of Transportation for final review, Scott said. Ultimately, the board wants to have a plan in place by the beginning of summer.
But some opponents of regulating parking at the lake say Harrisville voters, not the selectboard, should make this decision.
"It’s really wrong the way this is being handled," said Pam Wilder, a lifelong Harrisville resident who has started a petition to make this decision at a future town meeting. "... This should be a town vote, and that’s what we’re trying to do."
Wilder added that she plans to submit her petition, which has garnered more than 50 signatures, to the selectboard before its meeting Thursday.
"There’s a lot of people that are very upset about this, and it’s the process that’s wrong," she said.
Breidt, the fire captain, agreed.
"I feel like it is only fair, because there are a lot of very passionate conversations, that they either consider taking [the parking plan] to a town meeting, or just scrapping it completely," she said.
Harrisville's town meeting is scheduled for May 22, but Scott noted that the deadline for petitioned warrant articles has passed. Any group of voters can petition to add an article to the warrant in future years, she said, but the selectboard will not wait until next year to act on parking at Silver Lake.
"We have a lot of concerns for summer 2021," Scott said. "We want to have a safe and pleasant summer. So, we’ll make our decision and make sure it’s a safe area for public access."
Jacobs, the other selectboard member, moved at the board's April 15 meeting to put its Silver Lake parking plan to a town-wide vote next year, according to minutes of that meeting.
"At this time, I think it’s the only reasonable and democratic way to solve this issue, because it’s become an emotional issue with a lot of people speaking up to it, which is unusual in town business these days," Jacobs said Tuesday.
But that idea did not move forward because neither Scott nor Hodson seconded the motion.
The next Harrisville selectboard meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Thursday. There will be limited in-person seating at Town Hall, with some additional seats available at the Harrisville Fire Department, where a Zoom broadcast of the meeting will be shown, Jacobs said. Anyone can join the meeting via Zoom by visiting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82985676979 or dialing 646-558-8656.