HARRISVILLE — For a local textiles manufacturer, vintage is in vogue as it moved production to the mill property where it originated and is using its former space as a warehouse.
Harrisville Designs embarked on a 12-month project at the beginning of this year to bring machinery back to the Mill No. 6 space at 4 Mills Alley from a building at 22 Skatutakee Lake Road, where the machinery had been moved in 1971. The return to the heart of town was made possible thanks to successful business earlier in the pandemic, according to founder John "Chick" Colony 3rd.
"Half of our products are educational, so the sales were strong," he said. "... It was what made it possible to do [this] now without major[ly] going into debt."
Colony launched Harrisville Designs in 1971 after his family's Cheshire Mills business, which also produced textiles and dated back to the mid-1800s, shuttered in 1970, the company's website states. Harrisville Designs produces yarn, loom parts and knitting patterns it sells locally and nationwide, and Colony noted that Amazon has been a particularly important sales platform. The company makes beginners' crochet and knitting kits through its Friendly Loom branding.
When Cheshire Mills closed, Filtrine Manufacturing took over most of its former mill buildings in 1971 until the company moved to Keene in 1999, according to a 2019 Sentinel profile on Filtrine President Peter Hansel. Harrisville Designs in turn built the facility on Skatutakee Lake Road and moved the former Cheshire Mills textile machinery there. Colony, a town resident, said his company meanwhile leased Mill No. 6 as space for operations, which includes departments like shipping, from Historic Harrisville and remains the lessee after the move.
Historic Harrisville is a town preservation organization also established in 1971, according to the group's website.
"Historic Harrisville has always tried to support the continuation of textiles in the town," said Colony, who serves on the group's board of trustees. "The organization has always walked hand in hand with us, so they liked keeping us in the building."
The production move to Mills Alley was spurred by Nick Colony, managing director of Harrisville Designs and Chick's son, about two years ago, Chick said. He said Nick wanted to see a return to community tradition and that the move was intended to be mostly symbolic of that vision.
"The machines seem to 'like' the move," Chick said, describing how equipment has run more smoothly since the project's completion. "I don't know whether the floor's thicker or more solid or what, but they seem to have settled in."
Chick said Harrisville Designs sought help from the Cote Corp. of Auburn, Maine, in moving the manufacturing equipment. The physical move largely began in May once a solar array was installed onto Mill No. 6, Chick said.
"Everybody feels good about [the array and] our customers love the idea [of solar power]," he said.
While Chick noted the move is not an expansion for Harrisville Designs, he said he's grateful the company fully owns its warehouse on Skatutakee Lake Road. The company formerly had to split this facility for both production and storage but now can solely use it for storing inventory in order to meet demand, he said.
Harrisville Designs employs about 42 people, Chick said, adding that while the move was disruptive for the small company, staff were able to maintain their same schedules during the process.
"The employees were really terrific about it," he said. "It took a lot of planning ahead."
