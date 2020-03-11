HARRISVILLE — By the time Harrisville’s annual town meeting had concluded Tuesday night, voters had approved the entire warrant, with most of the discussion focused on whether the town should purchase a privately owned gravel pit.
The 5-acre pit off Jaquith Road sits next to a larger gravel pit, owned by the town, and will be purchased for $100,000.
The two parcels would be merged and used for their materials, such as sand and stone, to help maintain Harrisville’s roads.
The additional pit would save the town money in the long run, as it’s less expensive for Harrisville to dig up its own materials than purchase them from someone else, according to Selectwoman Kathleen Scott.
But residents whose homes surround the pit raised concerns about additional noise and called for environmental and engineering assessments to be done on the land.
Scott said though the town hasn’t done those assessments yet, the pit’s materials were tested and deemed of “high quality.”
Nonetheless, a majority of the 136 residents who attended Tuesday’s meeting at Wells Memorial School wanted more answers.
“There are still too many loose ends to know if this is a good idea for town residents,” voter Lisa Anderson said. “We don’t have enough information gathered to approve this article.”
With this in mind, voters amended the article to mandate the selectboard establish a committee of citizens and town officers to study the property, including its uses and conditions, before any action is taken.
A report of the committee’s findings would be submitted at a public hearing, according to the amendment.
Voters also approved raising $1,596,375 for a broadband infrastructure improvement project, to be installed by Consolidated Communications. Nearly $900,000 of the total will be raised through the issuance of bonds, which the company will be paying for.
Those interested in using the new system, which employs fiber-optic technology, will be charged $10 each month in addition to their normal service fee. The charge will be used to pay Consolidated Communications for any infrastructure costs associated with the new system.
If residents wish to keep their current Internet system, they will not be charged.
The town’s proposed operating budget of $1,257,798 also won voters’ approval, as did funding to rebuild Willard Hill and parts of Brown and Mason roads.
At Harrisville’s school district meeting — which lasted just under 20 minutes — voters approved all articles on the warrant. This includes an operating budget of $2,078,818 and increased salaries and benefits for various school positions through a new collective bargaining agreement.
This article has been changed to correct the number of residents in attendance, the length of the residents' gravel pit discussion and the amended operating budget number.