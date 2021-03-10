HARRISVILLE — Voters on Tuesday approved all six zoning amendments on the ballot and re-elected a selectboard member.
The selectboard member, Kathy Scott, won a three-year term with 257 votes to Michael Wilder’s 68.
The zoning amendments included measures that will establish buffers around wetlands and make it possible to place nonresidential structures closer to property lines.
Elected without contest were Anne Havill for a one-year term as treasurer, Wayne Derosia Jr. for a one-year term as fire chief, Dean Ogelby for a three-year term as trustee of the trust funds and David A. Robins for a three-year term as cemetery trustee.
Of the town’s 894 registered voters, 327 cast ballots. The election was held at Wells Memorial School.
Harrisville’s town meeting is scheduled for May 22.