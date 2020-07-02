HARRISVILLE — After months of debate, the town’s selectboard has approved the use of Harrisville’s recently purchased gravel pit.
The town bought the five-acre pit off Jaquith Road for $100,000 after voters gave approval during Harrisville’s town meeting in March.
However, voters amended the article to mandate that the town form a committee of citizens and town officials to study the property, including its uses and conditions, before taking any additional action.
Residents whose homes surround the pit had raised concerns about the possibility of additional noise and demanded further assessment of the pit before the town started using it.
The committee met several times in May and June over the video-conferencing platform Zoom before presenting its findings during a public hearing on June 25, during which the selectboard voted on the matter.
The committee’s recommendation to use the parcel as a gravel pit was approved, 2-1, according to Town Clerk Cathy Lovas.
The pit will be merged with the town’s existing pit — located right next to it — and the materials, such as sand and stone, will be used to help maintain Harrisville’s roads.