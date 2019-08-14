Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris has opened a field office in Keene, the campaign said Tuesday.
The U.S. senator from California is the second 2020 presidential candidate to open a Keene field office, after U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.
Harris’ office is at 540 Main St., with an official launch planned for after Labor Day, according to Harris’ N.H. Communications Director Nate Evans.
“Our Keene field office will serve as a central location for campaign volunteers and supporters in the Monadnock region as they continue to discuss Kamala Harris’s agenda focused on solutions that will have a direct and immediate impact on people’s lives,” Evans wrote in an email to The Sentinel.
The Harris campaign has two other New Hampshire field offices, in Portsmouth and Manchester, according to Evans.
Harris visited Keene State College in April, and has since been endorsed by Keene City Councilor Bettina Chadbourne and state Rep. Richard Ames, D-Jaffrey.