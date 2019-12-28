Sitting in a conference room a few weeks ago, George S. Hansel, who will be inaugurated Wednesday as Keene’s youngest mayor in decades, shrugged when asked how such distinction felt.
“I don’t really think about it that much.”
Instead, Hansel, 33, has been thinking about economic development, planning housing initiatives and meeting with the 15 city councilors before he’s sworn into office Jan. 1. Rather than being nervous, he can hardly wait to get started — so he hasn’t.
Since he was elected, Hansel said, he’s been consulting with outgoing Mayor Kendall W. Lane to learn about any leftover tasks that will be passed to his desk with the new year. City staff are helping him get accustomed to the new dynamic, including small logistical details like the email appointment system.
“The staff for the city of Keene are amazing. If it was my private business, I would be really honored to have any of them,” Hansel said. “… So it’s exciting to just get to work with a team like that and I’m looking forward to it.”
To prepare for the time commitment of the office, he’s made slight adjustments to his role as co-owner and operations manager at his family’s company, Filtrine Manufacturing, to offer some flexibility. Hansel said he’s grateful to have the support of his two uncles and father at the business.
The focus between election and inauguration is bringing the councilors together, Hansel said, adding that meeting with 15 people individually takes a surprising amount of time. The goal is to figure out how to create a consensus on issues going forward.
“It takes eight votes to do anything. George Hansel as mayor can’t really take any action, an individual councilor can’t do anything on their own,” he said.
And with the election of six new councilors in November, leadership development became a new priority for Hansel for the next two years. Looking ahead at the councilors who will be up for reelection in 2021, he pointed out that there could be another sizeable turnover. By setting up opportunities for mentorships between councilors — through seating arrangements, committee appointments and inviting existing councilors to new orientations — Hansel said he hopes they will share ideas and institutional knowledge among themselves.
As he prepares to transition from running for the mayor’s office to occupying it, he inches closer to the edge of his seat in anticipation.
“The hardest part of it is like, you’re going a hundred miles an hour during the campaign, and then it stops,” Hansel said. “... Those couple of months in between really do make it difficult, because I have a certain pace I like to run things, and I can’t really do much as mayor-elect.”
Hitting the ground running
Hansel already has a few housing initiatives planned for his first month in office, addressing an issue he discussed heavily during his campaign.
By the end of January, he hopes to present an outline of an expanded weatherization program to investors and partners that would administer the initiative. Weatherization can reduce energy consumption by better protecting buildings from the elements, particularly in the winter.
The city is also planning a meeting next month about neighborhood revitalization, which Hansel said is part of an ongoing discussion to consider a social host ordinance. In other municipalities across the country, such ordinances have been adopted to hold hosts accountable for allowing underage drinking to occur at a party or for having a loud gathering that results in noise complaints, for example.
Hansel said that kind of ordinance could be a mechanism to promote reinvestment in neighborhoods and improve the quality of life in all areas of the city.
“That’s gonna be a big push,” he said. “We’re gonna have some action on that — if I have to go down and mow lawns, paint houses myself — we’re gonna get these neighborhoods moving in the right direction.”
Tackling homelessness is another issue at the top of Hansel’s priority list. He’s looking forward to the final version of the downtown zoning update, which could give social services agencies such as homeless shelters more flexibility. Hundred Nights on Lamson Street has been searching for a new building for the past couple of years and encountered pushback due to zoning requirements. Hansel said helping that organization find a bigger location and facilitating its transition is key.
“We have to come together as a community that cares about human dignity, that cares about our fellow citizens, and come up with creative solutions,” he said.
In a tight rental market with low supply and few affordable units, he plans to establish a housing committee to focus on low-income and workforce housing needs, as well as examine the city’s existing housing stock.
Being a partner
Aside from housing, economic development and the city’s relationship with Keene State College are also on Hansel’s mind.
To recruit businesses, he plans to work with partners like the Monadnock Economic Development Corp. and Southwest Region Planning Commission, local landowners who want to see their properties developed, and companies outside the Elm City.
“Being a cheerleader for the city is a big part of the mayor’s job and I plan to do that,” he said.
That includes collaborating with leaders of other cities and selectmen in rural communities to, for instance, leverage local power to make changes at the state level.
As a trustee with University System of New Hampshire, Hansel meets regularly with Keene State President Melinda Treadwell, who he said seems deeply invested in integrating the college with its host city.
The two entities have a symbiotic relationship, he said, and though they’ve operated independently of one another at times, there’s evidence that cooperation brings advantages, such as the partially college-funded crosswalks that were installed on Main Street earlier this year.
“Anything we can do to ensure that the students feel more a part of this community is just gonna be good for everybody,” Hansel said. “They’re gonna take care of this community like it’s their own, they potentially might stay here after they graduate, and they give us this youth and vibrancy that’s attractive.”
At the end of his two-year term, Hansel expects his housing initiatives to be accomplished, every neighborhood in Keene to be an “attractive, quality investment for a young family,” and that the proposed arts and culture corridor will be “well on its way” to construction.
He’s creating timelines for these projects, though, with a full understanding that local government processes don’t always cooperate with such expectations, he said. But the inauguration will almost be a relief, he added, because he can hit the ground running — with the help of the team around him.
“This isn’t just George Hansel doing everything himself. That’s never gonna happen. It’s sparking an idea, facilitating a conversation, building consensus and then creating action from that, and that’s what I’m excited for,” he said.
“... I’m not gonna be doing it on my own, and the fact that they elected me indicates to me that they’re ready to help in this.”