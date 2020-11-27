Keene Mayor George Hansel has been named to the N.H. Council on Housing Stability, a new body tasked with updating the state’s homelessness plan and making recommendations for legislative action in the coming weeks, Gov. Chris Sununu announced Wednesday.
Hansel will join a range of state officials, people who work on housing issues, the mayors of Concord and Rochester, and other stakeholders. The group also includes at least two individuals who have experienced housing instability themselves.
Sununu announced the formation of the council last week, after the mayors of New Hampshire’s 13 cities pressed the state to do more to address housing insecurity. Among other things, they asked that the state update its homelessness plan, which dates to 2006.
The governor has charged the council with developing a preliminary plan by Dec. 14, including recommendations for legislation in 2021. Its first meeting will be Dec. 4.