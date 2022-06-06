Keene Mayor George Hansel is making the fight against inflation a centerpiece of his Republican campaign for the U.S. House of Representatives.
In an interview with The Sentinel on Monday, he placed blame for the increased costs for goods and services squarely at the feet of Democratic politicians, including the woman he would like to replace, 2nd District Rep. Annie Kuster.
“Families I’m talking to and business owners I’m talking to are really struggling and they are getting hit with inflation," said Hansel, 36. "They are getting hit at the gas pump, the grocery store, and unfortunately I think it’s just going to be a really rough 18 months, at least for working families here in Cheshire County.”
He attributes inflation to excess federal spending and called Kuster, D-Hopkinton, “a minion” for the Biden administration and congressional leadership's support for this allocation of federal dollars.
Her office didn't provide a response to the comment, but N.H. Democratic Party Communications Director David Pourshoushtari said, "It is a fact that the American Rescue Plan was instrumental to reopening schools safely, and getting shots in arms and money in the pockets of struggling Granite Staters."
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said there was an 8.3 percent increase in the Consumer Price Index in the 12-month period ending in April, the latest data available. That includes a 30.3 increase in the price of energy, of which fuel oil is a component, in the CPI, which is a measure of the average change over time in the prices paid for various items.
In February, Kuster expressed pride in pandemic relief spending when she met with representatives of local businesses and nonprofits in Keene.
Nearly $7.4 million in American Rescue Plan Act money flowed to Cheshire County last June. The government is scheduled to provide a similar amount to the county this month.
The state has received $995 million in allocations in the act, which has been used for the public health response to the COVID-19 pandemic, aid for towns and cities, broadband, education and workforce development, among other purposes, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
Hansel said he’s not sure how much the city of Keene has received in ARPA funds.
He also said he’s not sure how much his family’s business in Keene, Filtrine Manufacturing Company has gotten in pandemic-related help from the government.
According to FederalPay.org, a non-profit organization that tracks federal spending, Filtrine received $1.45 million in a Small Business Administration Payroll Protection Program loan, one of dozens of Monadnock Region companies that received similar help from the SBA during the pandemic.
The organization's website said the loan helped the company retain 89 jobs.
President Joe Biden has said the pandemic, supply chain issues and the war in Ukraine have all contributed to inflation.
On another issue, Hansel said he is concerned about school violence, but he didn’t provide any specific ways to address the problem other than to work on a bipartisan consensus on the issue.
“It’s heartbreaking to see senseless violence and you can’t help but think, ‘Could it happen here?’ And you think about the grief these communities in Texas and Buffalo are feeling,” he said, referencing the sites of two recent mass-shootings at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, and a grocery store in Buffalo, N.Y.
Expanded background checks to include private gun sales and an increase in the buying age for AR-15 style rifles from 18 to 21 are two suggestions that have been made by some groups in the wake of recent shootings.
“I think the current background check system, there may be ways for it to be more effectively used, but from my review of it, it is a pretty comprehensive system at this point,” Hansel said.
He refused to commit on the question of increasing the buying age for certain types of weapons.
“I’m not sure, we’ve got to see what comes out of the Senate,” he said. “Any legislative changes need to have bipartisan support.”
Generally viewed as a moderate Republican, Hansel supports a woman’s right to an abortion and favors legalization of marijuana, a drug that is currently illegal under federal law. Hansel said it's an issue that's best decided at the state level.
He said New Hampshire has taken the right approach on abortion.
“I have a responsibility to the constituents in the 2nd congressional district to make sure abortion is safe and legal in New Hampshire," he said. "I think New Hampshire tackles this issue really well and if Roe v. Wade is struck down, then I hope other states will approach it in the same way."
On another topic, Hansel said climate change poses a legitimate environmental threat that needs to be addressed.
Hansel, who is 6-foot-6, drives a subcompact plug-in vehicle, a Chevy Volt.
“It’s a little electric car,” he said. “It’s like my little golf cart.”
His company has installed extensive solar arrays to reduce its carbon footprint and to save money on energy.
“We generate 150 percent of the electricity that is used in the building through solar,” he said. “We also installed a wood chip boiler, so we heat the facility with locally sourced wood chips.
“Climate change is real. I think we can take advantage of our innovation. There are great opportunities to move our society forward and help our planet.”
Reduction in fossil fuel is part of the equation for slowing climate change, he said.
“But you have to do it in a way that doesn’t hurt the people who can least afford these big changes.”
Hansel said he was “shocked and saddened” after supporters of former President Donald Trump staged a violent insurrection on Jan. 6, as Congress was attempting to certify Joe Biden’s presidential victory.
Meanwhile, Bob Burns, another GOP candidate for Kuster’s seat, tries to align himself with the former president.
Lily Tang Williams is also running a Republican campaign for the position. She was a 2016 Libertarian candidate who sought election to the U.S. Senate from Colorado.
Hansel dodged a question as to whether he would support the twice-impeached Trump if he becomes the Republican nominee for president in 2024.
“I think there are a lot of great people who are considering that top job and we’ll see,” he said. “I’ll evaluate it when people step up and we’ll see what happens.”
Hansel hosts a weekly radio call-in show on WKBK, and said he will continue to do so throughout his campaign. He said that, if elected, he would step down as mayor.