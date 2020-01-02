To kick off his new duties, Mayor George S. Hansel appointed city councilors Wednesday to serve on the council’s three standing committees.

Each standing committee consists of five members, and each of the 15 councilors serves on one. The following have been selected:

Finance, Organization and Personnel

Ward 5 Councilor Thomas Powers, chairman

Councilor At-Large Steve Hooper, vice chairman

Councilor At-Large Michael Remy

Ward 1 Councilor Raleigh Ormerod

Ward 3 Councilor Terry Clark

Planning, Licenses and Development

Councilor At-Large Kate Bosley, chairwoman

Ward 2 Councilor Mitchell Greenwald, vice chairman

Ward 5 Councilor Philip Jones

Ward 4 Councilor Gladys Johnsen

Ward 4 Councilor Catherine “Catt” Workman

Municipal Services, Facilities and Infrastructure

Ward 1 Councilor Janis Manwaring, chairwoman

Ward 3 Councilor Michael Giacomo, vice chairman

Councilor At-Large Randy Filiault

Councilor At-Large Bettina Chadbourne

Ward 2 Councilor Robert Williams

Olivia Belanger can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1439, or obelanger@keenesentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter @OBelangerKS.