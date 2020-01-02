To kick off his new duties, Mayor George S. Hansel appointed city councilors Wednesday to serve on the council’s three standing committees.
Each standing committee consists of five members, and each of the 15 councilors serves on one. The following have been selected:
Finance, Organization and Personnel
Ward 5 Councilor Thomas Powers, chairman
Councilor At-Large Steve Hooper, vice chairman
Councilor At-Large Michael Remy
Ward 1 Councilor Raleigh Ormerod
Ward 3 Councilor Terry Clark
Planning, Licenses and Development
Councilor At-Large Kate Bosley, chairwoman
Ward 2 Councilor Mitchell Greenwald, vice chairman
Ward 5 Councilor Philip Jones
Ward 4 Councilor Gladys Johnsen
Ward 4 Councilor Catherine “Catt” Workman
Municipal Services, Facilities and Infrastructure
Ward 1 Councilor Janis Manwaring, chairwoman
Ward 3 Councilor Michael Giacomo, vice chairman
Councilor At-Large Randy Filiault
Councilor At-Large Bettina Chadbourne
Ward 2 Councilor Robert Williams