George Hansel secured a second term as mayor after easily defeating challenger Mark J. Zuchowski in Keene's municipal elections Tuesday.
Hansel won 2,133 votes compared to Zuchowski's 212, according to official results. Each of the city's five wards overwhelmingly supported Hansel, who ran for another two-year term on a platform focused on addressing the region's housing shortage and continuing the city's efforts to upgrade its aging infrastructure.
"It's always a humbling experience to have the trust and confidence of so many of your friends and neighbors," Hansel said after the results were in. "These have been an extremely challenging two years, but I'm very proud to be the mayor of such a resilient community. I look forward to working with the City Council, staff, and the community to lead the city forward, ensuring Keene is positioned to thrive for many years to come."
Hansel and Zuchowski were the two candidates to move on after October's primary election, which saw candidate Aria DiMezzo eliminated from the race. Hansel was the highest vote-getter in the primary as well, where he earned 763 votes, compared the 58 and 35 votes earned by Zuchowski and DiMezzo, respectively.
Both Zuchowski and DiMezzo have faced legal trouble this year, with a judge issuing an order of protection against Zuchowski after a city employee said he showed up at her home and refused to leave and DiMezzo being charged in connection with what federal prosecutors have described as an unlicensed scheme to sell cryptocurrency. Zuchowski, who was not charged with a crime, has said the matter with the city employee is a misunderstanding, and DiMezzo has pleaded not guilty.
Also at the polls Tuesday, voters overwhelmingly approved a ballot question that allows the City Council to approve the redrawing of ward lines after the 2020 census, rather than put the new maps to voters. The measure removes the city's ward boundary descriptions from the city charter — which can only be amended by voters — and instead publishes them in the city code, which can be changed by the City Council. The measure passed 1,648 to 505.
The reason for the proposed change is the pandemic-related delay in the federal government's release of census data the city requires to perform its legally obligated 10-year redistricting process. The data didn't arrive in time for new districts to be approved during the November election, so city staff put forth the charter amendment question that appeared on the ballot Tuesday.
Turnout for the election city-wide was 17 percent, with Ward 1 at 11 percent, Ward 2 at 21 percent, Wards 3 and 4 at 18 percent and Ward 5 at 17 percent.