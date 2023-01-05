Two Keene landowners and a nonprofit have been ordered to jointly contribute to property maintenance on a shared parking lot on Roxbury Street with a recent court decision in the legal dispute between Hannah Grimes Center Inc. and Eighty-Eight Lambert Avenue Nominee Trust.
Hannah Grimes, a nonprofit entrepreneurship incubator providing programming and resources to small businesses, must cover a third of the “reasonable” repair costs for a drainage system in the lot, according to a Dec. 21 court order from Cheshire County Superior Court Judge Jacki Smith. The trust owns a neighboring mixed-use commercial and residential building, referred to in the lawsuit as the Cheshire Block property, that is served by the parking lot and drainage system.
“Reasonable” in this instance is linked to language in the N.H. Supreme Court case Village Green Condominium Association v. Hodges, which involved repair of property in an easement an apartment complex owner held over Village Green’s adjacent property. In that case, the court ruled both property owners jointly using an easement must fairly cover maintenance costs.
Smith’s order comes after a bench trial held Nov. 7, which the order states is also the date effective for the two parties to follow the court’s conditions set in the ruling.
A shared right-of-way leads vehicles into the parking lot, which serves visitors to the Hannah Grimes Center for Entrepreneurship, apartment residents living in the building owned by the trust, and customers of businesses in that building as well as solar power supplier Green Energy Options. None of these businesses were involved in the legal dispute.
Hannah Grimes initiated the lawsuit in early 2021 against co-trustees Patti Moreno and Robert Patton-Spruill of Eighty-Eight Lambert Avenue, seeking a permanent injunction requiring them to contribute to repairs to the right-of-way the parties share. as well as to spaces in the shared Roxbury Street lot. Hannah Grimes also requested the injunction to prevent the trustees from encroaching on the nonprofit’s property.
The nonprofit alleged trustees were allowing employees, tenants and guests to park perpendicular to the east side of their building adjacent to the Hannah Grimes Center, which it said was encroaching upon its property and causing significant wear and tear to the lot.
Trustees argued in a cross claim that traffic flow in the lot has stayed much the same for decades and that any changes made could prove dangerous for those using it. In another cross claim, the trustees said they took issue with drainage they said flowed into their property from Hannah Grimes’ portion. They sought an order to prevent the nonprofit from allowing this drainage.
In addition to ordering Hannah Grimes to contribute to drainage system repairs, the judge ruled that the trust must cover about 25 percent of upkeep costs for the parking lot, which include both winter and non-winter maintenance, as Patton-Spruill on Wednesday said was the trust’s suggestion. The order states that the trust carried out an extensive $18,500 project where it reopened the drain line after a sinkhole formed in March 2018 and the trust discovered the city of Keene had discontinued use of the line.
Terrence Williams, president and COO of The Sentinel, chairs Hannah Grimes’ board of directors but had no involvement in the reporting of this story. He previously stated he would recuse himself from board discussions involving the lawsuit.
The court determined the 25 percent coverage rate after it rounded up a payment proposal the trust shared in the court proceedings. Trustees indicated they’d pay a third of the 52 percent maintenance costs attributed to the circulation area, or 17.33 percent, plus 7.5 percent representing the trustees’ dedicated parking spaces out of the total lot.
Circulation area is defined in the order as the space in the parking lot where vehicles drive in a U-shape around parking spaces.
In responding to Hannah Grimes’ complaint, Eighty-Eight Lambert Avenue stated that neither the previous landowner nor Hannah Grimes, prior to the complaint, had issue with parking arrangements since 1967, when both properties had common ownership. As Hannah Grimes acquired the lot in 2007, trustees claimed adverse possession, in which they argued they had the right to their side of the parking lot based on historical ownership and usage.
Patton-Spruill said Wednesday the order grants him more control over the lot than when Hannah Grimes’ legal counsel first sent him a letter in 2019 stressing the arguments over which the nonprofit sued.
Hannah Grimes Center representatives did not return a request for comment Thursday morning.
