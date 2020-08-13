Hannah Grimes Marketplace in downtown Keene will reopen for in-store shopping Friday morning after one of its employees tested negative for COVID-19, according to Mary Ann Kristiansen, executive director of the Hannah Grimes Center for Entrepreneurship, which operates the store.
The Marketplace, which offers locally produced home decor, food and jewelry, closed its doors from Tuesday to Thursday after an employee developed possible symptoms of the novel coronavirus.
The store continued to sell products online, as well as via telephone and FaceTime, and customers were also able to receive their purchases via curbside pickup or normal shipping options.
Kristiansen told The Sentinel Tuesday that the employee had been tested for the virus the night before.