Wednesday night is judgment time for five New England food business ventures that will face off for prize money to help elevate their work from startups to bigger businesses.
The group of entrepreneurs, who participated in the Hannah Grimes Center for Entrepreneurship's first-ever Food Biz Lab, will pitch their businesses to three local culinary business owners, with the winner receiving a $5,000 cash prize. The program involved a series of monthly meetings from November to May in which they received coaching on topics like determining their target market, financial management and planning for growth, according to Hannah Grimes program director Sara Powell.
“This is a pilot of this particular program, but it is an iteration of an existing program we have at Hannah Grimes called Business Lab,” Powell said. “We’ve been really lucky this year to iterate that core program twice: one for farm businesses and then once again in a slightly different format for food entrepreneurs.”
The center's Business Lab program is a seven-week series of courses, including lessons on financial management, marketing and long-term planning, culminating in a pitch event similar to Wednesday's event for the Food Biz Lab.
Participants in Hannah Grimes’ inaugural Food Biz Lab are April Teixeira, founder and chief executive of Boston bakery The Corny Bread Company; Huff Templeton, founder of The Boomerang Compost Collective, a compost company in Williamstown, Mass.; Dan Field, co-owner and farm and business manager of cheesemaker Bending Branch Farm, LLC, in Francestown; Gregory Ormsby Mori, founder of Forestopia, a Brattleboro-based purveyor of non-timber forest products like coffee and nuts; and Jordan Reynolds, founder and executive chef of Col’s Kitchen in Concord, where he has produced a line of sauces.
Judges for the Food Biz Lab pitch event are Linda Rubin, founder of Keene-based Frisky Cow Gelato; Joshua Velasquez, co-founder of Peterborough company Nuttin Ordinary; and Nancy Cain, founder of Against the Grain in Brattleboro. Both Velasquez and Rubin have been part of programming at the Hannah Grimes Center, making them natural choices to inspire other would-be food startups, Powell said.
The Hannah Grimes Center received a $10,000 grant from the N.H. Charitable Foundation in order to launch the Food Biz Lab program, according to Powell.
The Food Biz Lab pitch event is free and open to the public, with attendees invited to try samples from some of the entrants. Powell said the Hannah Grimes Center hopes to begin its second edition of Food Biz Lab in spring 2023.
Those interested in watching the Food Biz Lab’s final pitch event from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday can register to attend in person at the Hannah Grimes Center at 25 Roxbury St. or tune in virtually at https://ticketelf.com/events/food-biz-lab-pitch-event-6-8-2022.