The Hannah Grimes Center for Entrepreneurship has launched a new grant program to help local businesses endure the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Keene organization is offering one-time $2,500 grants to as many as 50 businesses in the Monadnock Region through its new Small Business COVID Grant program, according to an overview of the program on the Hannah Grimes website.
Grant recipients must use the funds — which come from the federal Community Development Block Grant program via the N.H. Community Development Finance Authority — for costs needed to respond to, or recover from, the COVID-19 pandemic. Eligible expenses include purchasing equipment, covering operating costs and minor construction projects.
Funding will be awarded on a rolling basis, until 50 businesses have been approved for a grant, the organization announced. Business owners can email the center’s program director at programs@hannahgrimes.com to help determine eligibility for the program and to discuss the application process.