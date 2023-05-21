The Hannah Grimes Center for Entrepreneurship was selected as one of 40 recipients nationwide of a competitive grant to boost its interests in cultivating biotech in the Monadnock Region.
The Keene entrepreneurship incubator received $50,000 from the U.S. Small Business Association (SBA) after having entered the agency's Growth Accelerator Fund Competition on Feb. 24. Hannah Grimes and the 39 other winners spread across 30 states were chosen by the agency's Office of Investment and Innovation on May 4. The grantees were picked from an initial pool of 355 applicants to SBA's Stage One "Catalyze" phase of the program.
"They were looking for organizations that demonstrated that they had strong partnerships, and past success was part of it," said Mary Ann Kristiansen, executive director of the Hannah Grimes Center. "Another important thing they're looking at is underserved communities, and rural is one of them."
The center highlighted its entry into the biotech sector with its BioNest programming and work building relationships in rural communities through its Radically Rural summit as factors in applying for the grant.
The center partnered with Dutch life-science firm Detact Diagnostics and Keene State College to help the company activate its first U.S. lab in the Elm City at the institution late last year, with Detact using a space at the Hannah Grimes Center for its offices.
"We've successfully attracted a company to put their U.S. headquarters here; it's a pretty big deal," Kristiansen said. "… This grant helps us build the resources that they need to thrive and that would attract more companies."
Detact focuses on preventing bacterial contamination in medical settings. It announced plans last May that it had selected Keene for its U.S. headquarters, spurred by a COVID-19 test the firm developed that used saliva as opposed to nose swabbing like common clinical and at-home tests.
The company will be known as "Viper" in its U.S. operations, Kristiansen said. She said Hannah Grimes hopes to use the grant as a starting fund for building a biotech network by hiring a managing consultant as well as a science graduate school assistant who would work 30 hours a week with Viper.
Detact is still working to get its Keene State lab CLIA-certified for clinical trials, Kristiansen said. CLIA are the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments, and labs that diagnose, prevent or treat disease must receive certification by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to ensure the lab is compliant with CLIA to perform clinical trials.
Grants were distributed in categories, and Hannah Grimes was among nine other recipients selected for "National Security & Global Competitiveness" between institutions like George Mason University and Seattle trade and investment organization Greater Seattle Partners, according to a news release from SBA.
"That was because the key driver, like the first kind of piece to this, is [Detact], a company that is doing high-level work … in the biotech space," said Amy Bassett, district director of SBA's New Hampshire District office. "That's plugging into international [partnership] and it's also plugging into public health."
Though Detact is taking on large projects in the biotech industry, like developing and seeking FDA approval for RenoTact, a product intended to detect a condition called peritonitis, it's something of a small business itself. The company only had about 10 employees last November, with two Keene area residents hired to work in its U.S. lab, according to company CEO Joost Gazendam.
Mike Vlacich, SBA's New England regional administrator, commended Hannah Grimes for its work with small businesses, both local and international, like Detact, or Viper for its U.S. base.
"America is in a small business boom right now; we've had a record number of new business applications and filings in New Hampshire and across the country over the past few years," Vlacich said. "It's critical that we continue to support small businesses and that partnership between the SBA and institutions and organizations like Hannah Grimes are critical to doing that."
This is the second time Hannah Grimes has received a growth accelerator grant from SBA, the first being in 2015 when the nonprofit was one of 80 winners to be awarded $50,000 for business startup programming.
Kristiansen said Hannah Grimes intends to remain in the competition as it enters Stage Two of the Growth Accelerator Fund Competition.
Bassett said the center is eligible for the second round of the competition as one of the winners of the first stage.
"[That's] for a larger sum of money to then potentially partner with similarly minded organizations throughout the country," Bassett said. "They're going to be starting work on the second round now and those grant awards will be announced in September."
Biotech is just one area in which Hannah Grimes has its finger in the pie, Kristiansen noted, with food systems as another sector in which the nonprofit has interest, as well as child care.
"That's really looking comprehensively at our local food economy — everything from growers and makers and distribution channels and markets," Kristiansen said. "We're also working in partnership … providing entrepreneurs support to home-based child care providers."
