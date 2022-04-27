A Raymond-based nonprofit has partnered with a Keene organization on a new loan fund to support Monadnock Region businesses.
The Hannah Grimes Center Revolving Loan Fund will make loans ranging from $5,000 to $50,000 to new businesses, as well as those looking to grow or evolve, according to a news release.
The fund was started through a collaboration between the Hannah Grimes Center for Entrepreneurship — a Keene nonprofit that helps develop area businesses in the interest of a thriving local economy — and the Regional Economic Development Center, which serves southern New Hampshire.
As of this past weekend, the Hannah Grimes Center had raised $160,000 in community donations for the fund with the aim of reaching $250,000, according to the news release. Businesses eligible for loans must be in the Monadnock Region, with plans to use the funds to improve employment, wages and quality of life, the release says. The REDC will assist in the loan process through its independent committee of commercial lenders from banks throughout the Granite State.
“In distributing small grants to businesses during the pandemic, we witnessed the oversized impact of a small infusion of cash into a small business,” said Mary Ann Kristiansen, executive director of the Hannah Grimes Center, in the release. “Entrepreneurs consistently made good investments that helped them grow their businesses and we realized this was a gap in the resources we offered. We were heartened to see our community respond generously to help meet this need and grateful for the skill that REDC brings to lending and entrepreneur support.”
REDC is enthused to participate in this new initiative, according to its president, Laurel Adams.
“We have always been impressed with the work done by the Hannah Grimes Center and have partnered with their organization in the past to offer additional resources to their community,” she said in the release. “This new chapter in our partnership will further assist hard working entrepreneurs that need a step up in starting or growing their business.”
Additional information about the loan fund is available through the REDC at 772-2655 or www.redc.com. More information about the Hannah Grimes Center is available at 352-5063 or www.hannahgrimes.com.