The Hannah Grimes Center for Entrepreneurship in Keene is looking to give local small businesses a helping hand during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Pandemic Pivot Fund will provide micro-grants of up to $2,000 each to small, privately owned businesses in Cheshire County with annual revenues of less than $1 million.
The goal, according to the organization, is to assist the community in rebuilding Cheshire County’s economy “one good idea at a time.”
Businesses that receive the micro-grants can use them for purchasing new equipment, creating or upgrading websites, marketing, new space, inventory, packaging for new product lines or the expansion of existing product lines. The money is not to be used for current payroll, existing rent or ongoing operational costs.
“We believe that creative entrepreneurs offer our region its best chance to move successfully into a greatly changed economy,” the Hannah Grimes Center said on its website. “We also know that making an investment or taking a risk may be particularly challenging for small businesses right now. We’d like to see great ideas flowing once again and hope these funds will help entrepreneurs fund those ideas.”
Those applying for a grant will be asked for information including the type of business, what the funds would be used for, and one letter of support from someone in the community. Businesses that receive the funds will also be required to attend a pair of meetings, which will be held on June 26 and July 31 via the teleconferencing app Zoom.
Applications will be accepted through June 24, and grant winners will be announced June 25. The funds will be available starting June 30, and winners will have until the end of July to spend the money.
The number of grants provided will depend on the number of donations the Hannah Grimes Center receives. Both donations and applications are being accepted online at www.hannahgrimes.com/pandemic-pivot.