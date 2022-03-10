Legislation that would outlaw machine counting of election ballots in New Hampshire and instead require a hand tally was rejected unanimously by a House committee on Wednesday.
Members of the Election Law Committee, including Republican Rep. James Qualey of Rindge, voted 20-0 to recommend the full House vote against HB 1064.
Many election officials, including Keene City Clerk Patty Little, say the AccuVote optical scan counting devices used locally and throughout the state are trustworthy. A hand count would be very time consuming and staff intensive, she said in an interview.
Election integrity grew as a national issue after former President Donald Trump argued, without evidence, that the 2020 election was stolen from him.
On Jan. 13, an overflow crowd appeared before the Election Law Committee to say the AccuVote machines can’t be trusted and all votes should be counted by hand.
On Wednesday, Rep. Wayne MacDonald, R-Derry, rejected contentions that the counting machines are subject to tampering. They are not connected to the Internet.
“There has been no evidence of hacking of these machines,” he said. “If ultimately it’s going to be determined that a community does not use the machines, it should be determined by that community, and not be mandated by the state.”
About 90 percent of the approximately 800,000 votes cast in the 2020 presidential election were counted by machine, according to the N.H. Secretary of State’s Office. Some smaller communities in the state, including a number in the Monadnock Region, count by hand. In the final state tally, Joe Biden defeated Trump, 424,937 to 365,660.
N.H. Secretary of State David Scanlan has also said the counting machines are reliable.
Online testimony submissions for HB 1064 showed 276 in support and 191 against the legislation.
One of those in opposition was Anne Huberman of Peterborough.
She noted that in New Hampshire, voters fill out paper ballots, which are then fed into the machine.
“They can always be counted again by hand if necessary or if there’s any question,” Huberman said in an interview Wednesday.
“When I voted yesterday, I talked to our town clerk and she rolled her eyes at the thought of what it would mean if they had to count every single ballot by hand.”
At the committee meeting Wednesday, Rep. Barbara Griffin, R-Goffstown, who chairs the panel, said a number of communities throughout the state voted on warrant articles asking whether machine counts should be replaced with hand tallies.
“No town that voted yesterday supported elimination of the counting devices that are currently used,” she said. “To require this for every community in the state would not be appropriate.”
Griffin also noted that the state has a Ballot Law Commission charged with deciding issues about the counting of votes.
The prime sponsor of HB 1064, Rep. Mark Alliegro, R-Campton, declined to comment about the committee vote on Wednesday.
“I don’t give interviews to regular media outlets because no matter what I say, you’ll twist the intent,” Alliegro said.
He testified during the Jan. 13 committee meeting that he believes hand counts are slightly more accurate than machine counts, which is important because many elections are decided by thin margins.
He said recounts in N.H. House and Senate races in 2016, 2018 and 2020 showed vote totals were off by an average of 0.6 percent in machine-counted elections compared to 0.4 in hand-counted elections, or a 0.2 percent difference.
The bill will carry the committee’s “inexpedient to legislate” recommendation when it appears on the consent calendar of a House session later this month. That’s a section of the agenda where bills are voted on as a group unless a lawmaker requests further discussion.