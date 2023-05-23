MARLBOROUGH — A husband and wife, who are one of the handful of goat dairy producers in the state, are branching their business out after recently moving to town and taking over a former cow milk farm, where they plan to eventually move all their agribusiness.
Monadnock Region natives Megan Baptiste-Field and her husband Dan Field, founders of Bending Branch Farm, bought the farm property at 65 Richardson Road in Marlborough on March 3, closing on the site for $435,000. The couple plans to move all of its business from Hancock to the new farm location by the end of the summer.
The couple purchased its new land in Marlborough from owner Hank Kenney, who was the longtime owner of Maple Homestead Farm on the property, where he raised dairy cows.
"All the dairy infrastructure had already been stripped out of the barn," Megan said. "... It's kind of a clean slate for us, and we can break it apart how we need it. This is definitely our very first step because we have a three-to-five-year plan for Bending Branch."
Kenney's farm was comprised of the Bending Branch Farm property, the land Megan and Dan's home now occupies and the land across the road at 60 Richardson Road, which was subdivided into a separate parcel of land and has a different owner.
"We're still learning who built what since the [home] is an old schoolhouse," Megan said. "... There's a workshop in the basement we can use all winter."
Megan, who grew up in Francestown, and Dan, a native of Peterborough, met in high school as "theater kids" and became romantic partners through their shared interest for working in the entertainment industry. With Megan working in theater and film and Dan in puppetry animation, the two have lived all over the country — in New York, North Carolina, California, Tennessee and Georgia.
The two decided to get into agriculture as a hobby beginning with beekeeping in Nashville, Tenn., about six years ago. When the pandemic hit, their work in entertainment came to a halt, and they decided to turn to farming full-time and returned to the Monadnock Region, where they had grown up.
"We really wanted to come home for a while, so that was our excuse to come back here," Dan said. "We kind of knew we wanted to do something agricultural-related or going back to the Earth."
Dan became a milker and cheesemaker at Hancock-based business Main Street Cheese, owned by Sarah Gilliatt. Gilliatt sold her goats to Megan and Dan, who then formed Bending Branch Farm in Hancock from this first group of goats last March.
Under the new business in Marlborough, Megan and Dan produce goat milk dairy products such as goat cheese, also called chèvre, raw goat milk and goat yogurt. They sell their products at the Monadnock Food Co-Op and Jenna's Market in Keene, Nature's Green Grocer and Roy's Market in Peterborough and Delay's Harvester Market in Greenfield.
On their new farm property, the couple also runs three apiaries they hope to begin selling honey from next year.
"We just started these hives, so it takes some time for them to get established and we want them to go into the winter really strong," Dan said.
Some of their goats are still at 37 Main St. in Hancock, where Main Street Cheese had operated from. Someone in Hancock helps them milk the goats part-time. The couple has yearlings, which are year-old goats not fully matured, and kids, or baby goats, at the new Richardson Road property.
Before Megan and Dan bought the Marlborough farm, they purchased goats to raise for their business in Hancock. They had goats they bought from Gilliatt and bought more from New York and two from a farm in Jaffrey, while still operating out of Hancock. As they were finalizing plans to purchase the Marlborough farm, the couple bought several more from Stowe, Vt.
For now, the couple is still producing all goat milk in Hancock and hopes to bring all the goats to Marlborough by the end of the summer, Megan said.
Megan and Dan are also looking to put together a creamery on their new property to mix cheeses, so they can blend goat milk with cow milk they source from outside.
"Building out the creamery space is going to take some more time, so we're thinking it's more like a two-year plan," Megan said.
The new property also includes an old chicken coop Megan and Dan intend to fix up and bring chickens to. They have nine chicks at the moment and are planning on buying eight more, Dan said.
Megan and Dan are hoping to make the farm an "agritourism" destination in the area, where they could invite visitors to come tour the farm and learn about its operations. They also intend to run a farm store out of a building that was once a blacksmith shop next to the barn that currently houses their goats.
Before the move to Marlborough, Megan said the couple were living in a rented home in Francestown that made daily operations challenging due to the long commute.
"Our life was hard commuting each way between Francestown and Hancock just to care for the goats and the cheese and everything," Megan said. "We knew our life would be better if we could get it all in one place. It was really the only way to have it be profitable."
Though they've traveled cross-country for work, the couple said they aim to remain at home in the region for the foreseeable future with Bending Branch Farm moving to rural Marlborough.
Last winter, Megan and Dan saw Mount Monadnock over the tree line in the barn on their new farmstead, and that was the moment they decided to commit to staying in the region, Dan shared.
"There was one night where we were here building fences and it was freezing," he said.
"We looked at the sunset over Mount Monadnock and the two of us were in awe. It kind of made us feel like, yep, we made the right choice."
