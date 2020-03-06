Operating budget: $2,687,353, up $118,959, or about 4.6 percent, from the $2,568,394 budget approved in 2019. The budget includes costs for the water department, which are paid for through user fees, and not taxes. The 2020 budget includes the first payment on a fire truck voters approved in 2018 and which arrived last year.
Operating budget comparisons do not represent the change in the amount that would need to be raised by taxes, which is also affected by spending requests in separate warrant articles and year-to-year changes in revenue.Hot topics: Residents may have questions about Article 3, which would allow the town to sell a 2019 10-wheel Kenworth truck and replace it with two 2020 19,500-pound GVW trucks with dump bodies, plows and controls through a five-year lease agreement. The town has found that the larger truck is too much for Hancock roads, and work on the roads would be more efficient with two smaller trucks, Town Administrator Jonathan Coyne said. He noted the cost should essentially be a wash. The first year’s payment on the leases, in 2021, would be $42,620.
Also on the warrant: Spending $25,000 to build a salt and sand mix building at the public works department, and two petition articles, one to see if the town will sponsor an annual Martin Luther King Day celebration, and the other to adopt a provision under state law allowing a property tax exemption for people owning property equipped with solar energy systems. Voters will also consider adding to and withdrawing from capital reserve funds; and supporting The Grapevine Family and Community Resource Center ($5,000), the Avenue A program at the center ($1,000) and the Community Volunteer Transportation Company ($500).
Contested races: Incumbent Carolyn Boland and challenger Joan Joseph, a former town clerk, for a three-year term as town clerk
Elections: Tuesday, March 10, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Hancock town office
Meeting: Saturday, March 14, at 9 a.m., Hancock meetinghouse