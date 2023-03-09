HANCOCK — Articles up for consideration at next week’s town meeting include a $3.2 million budget, a decision on whether to adopt a town community power plan and whether to add money to a number of capital reserve and special revenue funds.
Budget proposal: $3,298,459, up about 16.1 percent, or $456,726, from the $2,841,733 budget voters approved last year. Town Administrator Jonathan Coyne said drivers for the increase are rising costs of materials, fuel and utilities.
Other warrant articles:
To see if the town will adopt the Hancock Community Power Plan, which authorizes the selectboard to submit the plan to the N.H. Public Utilities Commission for approval. Under a community power plan, a municipal government sources electricity for local consumers instead of a utility company. A utility can continue to maintain repairs for transmission lines and deliver electricity while the municipality can pursue lower-cost and greener energy options. Several other area communities have adopted or are considering similar plans.
To see if the town will vote to raise $28,900 to replace the town office’s leach field and rehabilitate the office parking lot.
To see if the town will contribute $2,500 to the Nubanusit Lake Association Lake Host Program to protect Lake Nubanusit’s water quality and combat infestation of invasive species. This article would also recommend the selectboard place this appropriation on future town meeting warrants.
Residents will be asked whether they will allocate money to four capital reserve funds: $160,577 to the bridge capital reserve fund, $15,000 to the building capital reserve fund, $10,000 to the meetinghouse capital reserve fund and $7,000 to the revaluation capital reserve fund.
Voters will also be asked whether they want to allocate money to four special revenue funds: $2,064 to the highway special revenue fund, $2,644 to the history special revenue fund, $3,503 to the police special revenue fund and $4,414 to the recreation special revenue fund.
Contested races: Tara Greaves and Matthew Simmons are competing for a three-year seat as a cemetery trustee.
Elections: Tuesday, March 14, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., at the town office.
Town meeting: Saturday, March 18, at 9 a.m. at the Hancock Meetinghouse.
What do you think are some of the biggest topics to be voted on this month in your town or school district? Just fill out our short community input form athttps://bit.ly/40U1CPy
Trisha Nail can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1436, or tnail@keenesentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter @byTrishaNail.
The Keene Sentinel, the Monadnock United Way and Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors are partnering to boost literacy for the youngest among us and, as a bonus, give a lift to local news literacy, too. Between now and March 31, you can get a digital subscription to The Sentinel for $2.99 a week and with it comes a StartSmart™ package of durable board books for children 0 to 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.