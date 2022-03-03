HANCOCK — A two-way race for a seat on the water commission is the only contested race on the ballot for town elections Tuesday at Hancock Elementary School. Residents will gather at the meetinghouse later that week, on Saturday, March 12, for town meeting.
Here’s a look at what’s on the town warrant:
Budget proposal: $2,841,733, up about 5.4 percent, from the $2,695,136 budget voters approved last year.
Other warrant articles: Voters will be asked whether to appropriate $535,000 for paved-road improvements.
Voters will also be asked to authorize the selectboard to enter a three-year lease-to-purchase agreement up to $118,000 for a new dump truck with a plow, the first payment being due one year from closing.
Also on the warrant is an appropriation of $47,080 for the first lease payment for the new John Deere grader, with $21,500 being offset by the sale of the old grader and the rest raised through taxation.
Voters will also be asked to consider the following items:
whether to appropriate $12,900 for maintenance of parking areas at the town offices, police station, post office and library.
whether to appropriate $9,000 to install a perimeter drain to redirect roof runoff at the town offices building.
whether to establish a capital reserve fund for the repair, restoration and improvement of town-owned buildings excluding the meetinghouse.
Contested races: Two candidates are competing for a three-year term as water commissioner, with Eric Bourgoine vying for the post against incumbent Joel Chandler.
Elections: Polls will be open from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Hancock Elementary School at 10 Elementary Lane.
Town meeting: The meeting is scheduled for Saturday, March 12, at 9 a.m. at the meetinghouse.