HANCOCK — Household budgets aren’t the only ones being squeezed by inflation.
As they presented Hancock’s 2022 operating budget and other articles at town meeting on Saturday, town officials noted multiple line items affected by rising costs or uncertainty about future prices.
Outgoing Selectboard Chairman Kurtis Grassett said one of the board’s priorities in this budget was taking care of town staff, as “we’re all feeling the inflationary crunch.”
The board decided to adopt the 5.9 percent cost-of-living figure used by the Social Security Administration. Grassett said the cost-of-living raises — totaling about $36,000 — are partly about retaining quality people.
“We’re in the middle of the ‘Great Resignation,’” he said. “We don’t want them resigning. We want them to be happy, we want them to be healthy and we want them to be able to go home and know that they’re safe.”
Road maintenance is also getting more expensive, he said. Even as town officials were putting together the budget at the end of last year, they knew various costs were up, including road salt, a diesel additive and construction supplies that no longer come with a municipal discount due to shortages.
The spike in oil prices after Russia’s recent invasion of Ukraine has created more uncertainty, according to town officials.
Discussing a different article — proposing that the town borrow $535,000 for improvements to paved roads — Director of Public Works Tyler Howe said the original ambitions would likely have to be scaled back due to the rising costs of oil-based asphalt. When the plan was finalized in October, it addressed about 17 miles of road.
“Now, due to inflation since October, the price of liquid asphalt has gone from about $530 a ton to $625,” Howe said. “So we can still get there. It’s just, we’re gonna end up from 17 to about 14 miles.”
Despite the uncertainty, Saturday morning’s meeting — which drew about 100 voters to the Hancock Meetinghouse — was relaxed and agreeable, with most articles sailing through on unanimous votes. The road-improvement article, one of the few exceptions, passed 106-1, easily surpassing the supermajority required.
For about three hours, voters sat in pews as moderator Richard Haskins read out each article from a lectern in front of a pipe organ and a large golden cross. (The 1820 Meetinghouse, shared with the First Congregational Church, is one of just two in the state still owned jointly by a town and church, according to the N.H. Preservation Alliance.)
Voters unanimously approved the $2,841,733 operating budget, as well as entering a three-year, $118,000 lease-to-purchase agreement for a new dump truck with a plow. They also voted to make the first payment of $47,080 on a lease-to-purchase agreement for a new John Deere grader, offset by the $21,500 the town got for selling its old grader for parts.
They also approved $12,900 for parking-lot maintenance, $9,000 for drainage work at the town offices, $50,000 for the bridge capital reserve fund and $10,000 for the Meetinghouse capital reserve fund, amended up from the originally proposed $8,000.
Meeting attendees also voted to create two new capital reserve funds. One is for repairs and improvements to town buildings other than the Meetinghouse. The other will save up for the revaluation that all towns must do by law every five years. The articles added $10,000 and $7,000 to those funds, respectively.
David Drasba, a member of the Capital Improvement Plan Committee, said the Meetinghouse capital reserve fund was created in 2006 and has been successful in spreading out expenses more evenly — rather than taxpayers seeing one-year spikes any time repairs were needed. The new fund is meant to do the same for the town’s other buildings, he said.
Haskins said town residents have become more supportive of capital reserve funds over the years, something that wasn’t always the case.
Town resident David Carney also noted the shift.
“For 25 years, I’ve advocated for capital reserve funds — and my opponents died,” he said to an eruption of laughter.
As many towns do, Hancock had separate warrant articles for contributions to area nonprofits. The first proposed $6,000 (later amended to $7,000) for the Antrim-based Grapevine Family and Community Center and Avenue A Teen and Community Center. The second allocated $1,000 for the Community Volunteer Transportation Company, which provides rides to doctor’s appointments and other necessities when someone can’t drive themselves.
Both articles passed, after speakers from each organization described their importance to the Hancock community.
Noting that voters have supported these organizations for several years running, Haskins asked the room for a nonbinding, advisory opinion. Should the selectboard consider rolling those contributions into the proposed operating budget in coming years, he asked, or continue voting on them as standalone articles? A large majority said they should be included in the budget.
Then Carney stepped to the mic. The selectboard’s job is to budget for governmental functions, but the town as a whole should decide which outside organizations deserve support, he said forcefully.
The selectboard “may decide next year, when gas is at $12 a gallon, we ain’t doing this,” he said. “And that takes the power away from us. We run this town, these people who bother to show up.”
Plus, he said, it’s a chance to hear from these organizations and the people they serve; his own daughter spoke in favor of the community center a few years ago. Voters can “take 10 minutes to hear from people talk about good things they do,” he said.
Haskins repeated his question. The town had changed its mind. This time, everyone voted with Carney.