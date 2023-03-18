20230320-LOC-Hancock meeting

Hancock residents vote Saturday to adopt the town's community power plan, which allows the selectboard to source electricity for local consumers instead of a utility company. The article, as part of the annual town meeting warrant, passed after lengthy discussion.

HANCOCK — It was standing room only at Hancock’s annual town meeting Saturday, with voters eager to discuss the proposed community power plan, which a majority of them approved.

