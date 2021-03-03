HANCOCK — Many towns and school districts across the region will hold their annual meetings next week, although Hancock is among those that has modified its traditional sit-down format due to the pandemic. Here’s a look at the town’s warrant:
Budget proposal: $2,695,136, up $7,783, or 0.3 percent, from the $2,687,353 budget voters approved last year.
Warrant articles:
Entering into a three-year, $118,000 lease-to-purchase agreement for a new dump truck with a plow, with the first payment to be made one year from closing.
Appropriating $55,000 to purchase a new police vehicle. A portion — $14,000 — would come from the police special detail revolving fund, and the remainder would be raised from taxation.
Appropriating $32,000 to conduct a revaluation of the town.
Contested races: Incumbent Laurie Bryan and Kristen Moberg Bernier are vying for one three-year seat on the selectboard. Incumbent Sean Kerwin and Eric Bourgoine are competing for one three-year term as water commissioner.
Elections: Tuesday, March 9, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Hancock Elementary School.
Town meeting: Because of the pandemic, Hancock isn’t holding its usual in-person town meeting this year. Instead, residents will vote on warrant articles at the polls Tuesday, March 9, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Hancock Elementary School.
The town is hosting an information session tonight, from 6 to 9 p.m., to discuss any public comments or concerns on the warrant. This is the second session, after one held last week to present the warrant.
Residents can also attend tonight’s meeting, which will be held in the Barbara Caverly meeting room at the town offices, but masks are required and seating is limited. Information about how to view the session remotely over Zoom can be found on the town’s website, at hancocknh.org.