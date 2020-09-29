HANCOCK — The town has switched its polling place to the elementary school for the November elections, rather than the fire station where the state primaries were held, Moderator Ric Haskins said.
Voting will take place in the school’s multipurpose room. Although the multipurpose room is smaller than the fire department, the heater at the fire station could be too noisy for people to hear each other with all the plastic barriers and masks in place, Haskins said, and there’s more improved surface in the 200 feet between the parking area and the polls at the school.
Furthermore, Seven Maples Campground has offered the use of golf carts to shuttle voters with mobility issues, Haskins said. The traditional polling place, in the room under town hall, is too small to socially distance between polling booths, he said. The elementary school is at 10 Elementary Lane.
Halloween hiatus?
At a recent meeting, the selectboard decided not to set trick-or-treating hours for Halloween. Downtown can see up to 300 trick-or-treaters in a typical year, Chair Laurie Bryan said, and the board canceled the Old Home Day parade to avoid a crowd of that size due to the continued threat of COVID-19.
The intent is to keep Main Street residents out of a difficult position, Bryan said. “People don’t want to have to turn their lights off,” she said.
Trick-or-treating itself is not banned per se, and Bryan said she anticipates other neighborhoods in town seeing trick-or-treaters — but the town is not encouraging it this year.
This article is being shared by partners in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information, visit collaborativenh.org.