HANCOCK — The town’s chief of police says he plans to resign at the end of the year, according to an announcement Monday on the Hancock Police Department’s Facebook page.
Chief Andrew M. Wood — who has held the position for 12 years — submitted his resignation last week, effective Dec. 31, according to the post.
“This has not been an easy decision for me or my family, but I believe now is the right time to move on to the next chapter,” Wood said in his resignation letter, which was included in the Facebook post.
In the post, he added that “events involving law enforcement throughout the country” have contributed to this decision.
Wood clarified to The Sentinel that he was referring to the COVID-19 pandemic, mental health concerns among the general population and “numerous other” issues nationwide.
“I was not referring to any one issue,” he wrote in an email.
In addition to his duties with Hancock, Wood previously served as the part-time officer in charge of the Richmond Police Department before it was dissolved in 2019. The Cheshire County Sheriff’s Office now covers the town.
Wood said in the Facebook post that he will be helping with the department’s transition in the next few months.
After leaving his position, Wood said, he hopes to continue working in the community with Rookie, the department’s comfort dog.
Rookie, a chocolate English Labrador, joined the Hancock Police Department in November 2018, according to the department’s website. Since then, he has been trained as a comfort dog to work with trauma victims, to ease the stress they may feel when speaking with law enforcement, the website says.
Wood hopes to expand Rookie’s community involvement, he said in the Facebook post, with a focus on domestic violence and mental health. The program will still be affiliated with the Hancock Police Department, but Wood will not be a department employee, he told The Sentinel.
“My hope is that I can continue to grow this program. I want to be able to help a wide variety of people through difficult times and bring joy to those who need it the most,” he wrote. “For this reason I have decided it is time to pursue these goals further.”
Town Administrator Jonathan Coyne said in an email that the selectboard has not yet discussed the next steps for filling Wood’s position.