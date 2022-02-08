BENNINGTON — A snowmobile crash on Sunday left a local man seriously injured, according to the N.H. Fish and Game Department.
Kevin Desmarais, 30, of Hancock struck a tree while driving a snowmobile on the Toll Booth Tavern Trail at about 5:51 p.m., Fish and Game said in a news release Monday.
Rescuers carried Desmarais in a litter about half a mile to Francestown Road, where he was taken by ambulance to Crotched Mountain Ski Resort, then by helicopter to Concord Hospital, the release says.
As of Tuesday morning, Desmarais was considered to be in fair condition, according to hospital spokesman Matthew Johnson, meaning his vital signs are stable and he’s conscious.
During the rescue, law enforcement discovered evidence that Desmarais had been driving his snowmobile while under the influence of alcohol, and he was subsequently arrested on a charge of felony DWI, the release states.
Conservation officers also arrested Dylan Fotter, 30, of Greenfield, who had been riding on his own snowmobile with Desmarais, on charges of felony DWI and possession of an unspecified controlled drug, according to Fish and Game.
Conservation officers used snowmobiles to relay rescuers and equipment to the scene and received assistance from police and fire departments in three towns, the release states.