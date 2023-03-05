In defiance of Punxsutawney Phil, spring has already bloomed for 35 elderly Monadnock Region residents as they were gifted tulips from a Hancock flower farm this past week.
The tulips, arranged in multicolored bouquets, came from The Farm at Wolf Pine Hollow, and were sent by family members, friends and loved ones via delivery service SweenEats. They arrived at doorsteps of residences and nursing homes in Peterborough, Jaffrey, Dublin and other areas across the region Wednesday and Thursday.
Rita Wirth, 73, of Swanzey received a bouquet as a surprise from her daughter and said she was delighted by the kind gesture. Wirth, a retired special education teacher, said she's currently in Dublin taking care of her daughter's dogs, who's away in Vermont.
Wolf Pine Hollow co-owner Ariane Ice said the promotion was named "Gayle's Giveaway," after her mother-in-law Gayle Ice, a tulip farmer who died last June.
"She and my father-in-law, Ron, started an organic farm in New Mexico 35 years ago, and she grew lots of flowers and vegetables," Ariane said. "She loved cutting flowers [and] … was at the Santa Fe and Los Alamos farmer's markets for at least 30 years."
Ariane said her in-laws were named New Mexico's state organic farmers of the year in 2020. Gayle particularly enjoyed cultivating tulips and daffodils since they signaled the start of spring. Her passion inspired Ariane and her husband, Tom, to buy land at the end of 2020 and additional land the following year where they now run Wolf Pine Hollow.
Their arrangements, gifted last week, were force grown over the last couple months, which Ariane explained means the flower bulbs were forced to grow in a controlled indoor environment with conditions similar to what they would experience naturally.
"We have to root them in a cool space for a number of set weeks, and then eventually, once we get the roots going, they move to a growth space," she said. "We use one of our farmhouses with an 1800s[-era] fieldstone basement. It's a perfect environment; it stays naturally just the right temperature where we have to do very little to move their temperature around."
This season was Ariane and Tom's first-ever time attempting the technique, but Ariane said they successfully force grew 30 varieties of tulips and 16,000 bulbs total. Those included a variety that look like peonies, she said.
The farmers are now readying for spring, with 200,000 tulips planted in the ground now. Once those bloom, they'll be the main draw of Wolf Pine Hollow's TulipFête 2023 festival planned for May 6-7, according to the farm's website.
"You can come late April to early May and pick your own tulips, then we'll have games, hay wagon rides, photos and things like that at the festival," Ariane said.
The thought behind gifting tulips to elderly community members came as the couple thought about winter being a difficult time for older residents to travel around, Ariane said, and they also wondered whether some had enjoyed Valentine's Day this year.
"We thought this would be a great idea to put [tulips] in their hands and get a smile," Ariane said. "People loved nominating [residents] and we loved delivering. We announced we would do 25 deliveries … and we got 10 more names we ended up doing."
The bouquets were delivered by Peterborough-based service SweenEats at no cost to those who nominated recipients. The service's owner, Ed Sweeney, is typically used to transporting food, not flowers.
"I jumped at the chance, not just because of the delivery part of it, but also what it sort of stood for," said Sweeney, noting his wife and daughter also helped with deliveries. "… We had some people tear up, some people were very emotional and some were very surprised."
SweenEats launched last year after Sweeney and his family found they were in a food delivery desert earlier in the pandemic with a lack of services like DoorDash or Uber Eats in the Peterborough area. That's since changed, but Sweeney said he stands out in that he doesn't charge his restaurant partners any fees for using his service.
Sweeney said he enjoyed the goodwill of the giveaway and the rush to deliver all the flower arrangements in two days. And he's receptive to the idea of being a floral courier again.
"I hope [Ariane] keeps growing, if not tulips and roses, then other flowers," he said. "I'm open for delivering anything."
Ariane said she's definitely interested in another round of giving away bouquets near the end of the month and to make Gayle's Giveaway an annual show of remembrance to her mother-in-law, whose tenacity she admired.
"It was pretty sudden when she passed last June, but she was out there tending to her sunflowers the morning before she went in the hospital, so she was farming right up to the end — the way she wanted to go," Ariane said.
