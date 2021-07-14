HANCOCK — A crash Tuesday morning on Route 202 in Hancock resulted in minor injuries and the arrest of a Gardner, Mass., man on drug-related charges, according to a news release from the police department.
Steven Chalmers, 48, is charged with possession of a controlled drug, transporting drugs in a motor vehicle and reckless driving, according to the release. Hancock Police Chief Thomas Horne said Wednesday morning that Chalmers was released on a personal recognizance bond, and his arraignment in Hillsborough County court has not yet been set.
Police say Chalmers was driving a Jeep around 11:10 a.m. on Route 202 near the Cavender Road intersection when the vehicle crossed a double yellow line and struck the rear portion of a van driven by a 55-year-old West Chesterfield man. The van sustained minor damage, according to the release, while the Jeep overturned onto the shoulder of the road, and had to be towed from the scene.
Chalmers and his passenger, who was not identified in the release, were taken to Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough with minor injuries. The two people in the van were not injured.
The crash remains under investigation, Horne said.