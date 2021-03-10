HANCOCK — Residents easily approved all warrant articles in a modified town meeting Tuesday, voting on the full warrant at the polls rather than conducting the usual sit-down session due to concerns around COVID-19.
Casting their ballots at Hancock Elementary School, residents voted 333–99 — the closest margin of any article — to purchase a new police vehicle for $55,000. Of that appropriation, $14,000 will come from the police special detail revolving fund, with the remainder to be raised by taxation.
Hancock voters also authorized the town to enter into a three-year lease-to-purchase agreement worth $118,000 for a new dump truck with a plow and appropriated $32,000 for Hancock officials to conduct a full revaluation of the town.
In a 390–32 vote, residents approved a $2.7 million budget — up less than $8,000, or 0.3 percent, from the budget approved last year.
Elections
Incumbent Laurie Bryan easily defeated Kristen Moberg Bernier, 363–80, in a race for a three-year term on the Hancock selectboard. Sean Kerwin, the town's incumbent water commissioner, also won re-election to that position — a three-year term — with a 293–134 victory over Eric Bourgoine.
Elected without contest on this year's ballot: Richard M. Haskins to a one-year term as moderator; William Flatley to a three-year term as treasurer; Linda E. Coughlan for three years as water rent collector; Allison E. Kerwin for three years as common commissioner; Kary Shumway to a three-year library trustee term; Leonard H. Dowse Jr. to a three-year term as trustee of trust funds; and Kerwin, Margarita C. Klug and Robert A. Fogg Sr. to three-year, two-year and one-year terms, respectively, as cemetery trustees.