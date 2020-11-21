Author Meredith Hall will discuss her new novel, “Beneficence,” in an online Zoom conversation with former N.H. Poet Laureate Alice B. Fogel on Sunday, Nov. 22. at 4 p.m. The event is sponsored by The Toadstool Bookshops.
Hall’s memoir, “Without a Map,” which focuses on her teenage pregnancy in an insular coastal New Hampshire town, gained critical acclaim and became a New York Times bestseller.
In “Beneficence,” Hall illuminates the effects of love and loss while exploring the meaning of family and the possibilities of forgiveness. The story focuses on the Senter family, who have built an idyllic life on their isolated dairy farm in rural Maine in the years after World War II. But when tragedy strikes, the family is shattered.
An emerita lecturer in writing at the University of New Hampshire, Hall now divides her time between Maine and California.
Also a college writing instructor, Fogel is a recipient of a National Endowment for the Arts Individual Artist Fellowship. Her work has appeared in several journals and anthologies. She lives in Walpole.
For more information and a link to the virtual event, please visit toadbooks.com.
— Sentinel staff