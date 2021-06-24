Despite a pandemic, half of New Hampshire residents are buying food from local farms a few times a month, according to a new study released by researchers at the University of New Hampshire.
UNH researchers Jess Carson, Analena Bruce and Isaac Leslie surveyed more than 900 residents and found that 49.7 percent of respondents are buying locally produced food on a regular basis.
Survey results show the majority of respondents said accessing food from local farm stands or stores is easier than brick-and-mortar stores or ordering online. While Carson said the reasoning is still unclear, Granite Staters living along the Vermont border also bought farm fresh food on a more regular basis than other areas.